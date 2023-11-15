‘Man 14 Gotta Get Up Outta There’: Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs Tweeting Shots At QB Josh Allen and Entire Bills Organization During Brother Stefon’s Shocking Loss To Broncos

In the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills’ shocking Monday night loss to the steadily rising Denver Broncos, wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ brother, Trevon, an All-Pro cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, had a lot to say via social media.

Trevon, who’s out for the season after tearing his ACL earlier this season, went directly at the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen in a series of tweets.

The first tweet came on the heels of older brother Stefon being held in check by Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star, who’s recognized as one of the top corners in the league, held Diggs to just three receptions for 34 yards in the loss.

That prompted Trevon to tweet this:

“Man 14 gotta get up outta there.”



Diggs Insinuates That Stefon Made Josh Allen

In defense of his brother, Trevon didn’t stop there. Next, he seemingly took a shot at star quarterback Josh Allen:

“Let’s not forget he didn’t start going off till bro got there.”

In retrospect, Diggs is correct, as Allen’s numbers and accuracy got much better when the team traded for Diggs. Prior to Diggs’ arrival, Allen, the former Wyoming standout had a very pedestrian 56 percent completion percentage. That’s increased to 66 percent since Diggs came over from Minnesota.

Diggs has also benefited from the relationship, with more targets, yards and touchdowns with the Bills. But with Allen struggling mightily and leading the entire NFL with 11 interceptions this season, his play is definitely a cause for concern.

But is it something Trevon should be commenting on, being that he’s a player for another team?





Stefon To Dallas? Or Anywhere

During an eventful offseason in which Stefon’s name seemed to come up in many trade scenarios, the former Maryland Terrapins quelled all the rumors by making it known he loves being in Buffalo. But who can forget his sideline outburst at Allen during last season’s AFC divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals or his outburst on the sideline a couple weeks ago?

Diggs’ big contract will make it difficult to trade him, but with the Bills championship window closing it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the talented but mercurial wideout dealt in the offseason if things continue to go south in Buffalo. Contract aside, there are many teams who’d love to have a top-flight receiver on their roster.

Former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins after he felt he wasn’t being paid his worth, chimed in on Trevon’s weird take:

“Diggs standing on bidness today I see and I love it.”

Lastly, Diggs probably shouldn’t talk too much. His quarterback, Dak Prescott, who’s playing very well as of late, is a lot like Allen. Both have continually come up small in the biggest moments.