‘None Of His Teammates Wanted Him To Date Their Sister’: DJ Akademiks Drags Stefon Diggs Deeper Into Offset-Cardi B Drama, Accusing NFL WR Of Being With Other Rappers’ Wives

The Cardi B saga that Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs was dragged into due to DJ Akademiks saying that while pregnant Cardi once cheated on her rapper husband Offset with a famous NFL receiver who’s known for breaking up happy homes, has taken on a life of its own, and social media fans just can’t leave it alone.

Neither can DJ Akademiks.



DJ Akademiks has accused Houston Texans player Stefon Diggs of sleeping with several rapper’s wives in addition to his rumored hook up with the rap star when she was pregnant with ex-husband Offset’s third child. (Photo: Getty Images)

After admitting to “talking to other men” while pregnant with Offset’s child, Cardi B was immediately linked to the Houston Texans wide receiver. Akademiks never named Diggs, but he did state he had him in his fantasy team and he scored a touchdown over the weekend.

Apparently, Diggs has a well-known reputation in the sports underground celebrity world that is really coming to light now.

An old video of the wide receiver — who has reportedly been in a steady relationship with actress Tae Heckard since 2019 — discussing Cardi B, further fueled the fire.

Diggs was talking to a reporter about a ribald Cardi B song that he enjoyed, “WAP.” When asked to break down the acronym, Diggs replied, “Ask Cardi B.”

After reading the rumors of Stefon Diggs messing around with Cardi B, this clip sure hits different now pic.twitter.com/ZLMElDmTpM — Garret W. (@garretw5) October 3, 2024

Dj Akademiks Accuses Stefon Diggs Of Sleeping With Numerous Rappers’ Wives

Now, Akademiks is making even more shocking claims this week.

On his livestream, Akademiks stated Stefon Diggs is having sexual relations with girlfriends of other rappers aside from Offset.

Akademiks, who is always pushing things to the limit, also suggested Diggs could end up with a bullet and body bag for his actions after claiming that the player is sexually involved with at least two other women who are attached to men who “are about that life.”

Akademiks claims NFL Player Stefon Diggs was the man Cardi B entertained in the middle of her divorce with estranged husband Offset, although Akademiks insists the two did not have sexual relations. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vc63nl6L8C — popbrains (@popbrains) October 7, 2024

“They said Cardi B was catching Offset doing all types of bullsh– and basically when Cardi B was like eight month pregnant, Offset went through her phone and caught her texting some dog ass n–ga named Stefon Diggs. Some football player. Im going to be honest with you I heard that name f—ing five other n–gas b–hes. Its kinda crazy. That n–ga is the b–ch f–er. He done f–ked everybody hoe in the game.”

Then Akademiks went on to give his opinion on how women retaliate when they are cheated on.

“Which is kind of ironic because every time your girl want to get her lick back, they go to the biggest hoe. They complain about you being a hoe then n–ga they try to get with is a bigger hoe. It doesn’t make sense, but it’s typical female sh–t.”

After pushing the narrative that Cardi B fed by not initially denying it, Akademiks then said: “I heard Cardi didn’t f–k the n–ga, but she was texting…”

DJ Akademiks Says Cardi B Never Had Sex With Stefon Diggs But Texted

His contradictory statements angered some social media users, with one woman saying:

They went from she fucked while pregnant to actually she only texted and only flirted 🙄



TFW men 😒 — Cardi-Moo-Glare 💎💎💎👠♏️ (@CardiChop) October 7, 2024

“They went from she f-cked while pregnant to actually she only texted and only flirted TFW men”

It’s too late to stop the social media speculation, however. The cat is out of the bag as far as everyone is concerned.

“That’s why none of his teammates wanted him to date their sister,” another X user joked.

Cardi B Never Denied Sleeping With NFL Player when Pregnant With Offset’s Third Child

The Cardi B and Offset saga creates a lot of energy and excitement on social media and keeps both of their brands on front street. Cardi B never met a lick of drama that she didn’t embrace and use to elevate herself.

Offset has been struggling to find purpose since Migos broke up, he lost his cousin Takeoff to gun violence and the relationship between him and Quavo became fractured.

He’s been continuously caught cheating and attempting to have side pieces “flow out” for sexual liaisons throughout the course of their six-year marriage, which has evolved into a dysfunctional but highly lucrative soap opera.

Cardi probably could have ended this entire ordeal by just denying the accusation about Diggs, because she’s so open with everything else.

Also, when accused by Offset of cheating while pregnant with their third child, she appeared to confirm Offset’s claim by posting “AND DID !!!!!!” on X.

Cardi B did not deny she has been with other men, as she has admitted to talking to some people since June.

She didn’t deny any accusations and instead chose to open up further about the dark secrets of their relationship in an attempt to smear Offset’s name further and exonerate herself from whatever may have or not happened.

She pulled no punches.

Cardi wrote on X, “You know what I find so crazy?” “That a ni–a thinks that they can just buy a bi**h. I love me sh-t, but you can’t buy me no more, muthaf–ka. It’s so crazy that a ni–a thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.” Cardi continued: “I find it funny that ni–as think that they can f–k on anything, but when I start talking to ni–as, you want to threaten me with taking sht that I f–king worked my a– off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games, too. You want to take my sht because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

DK Akademiks Had Past Problems With Athletes In His Girl’s DMs

According to Akademiks on his podcast “Off The Record,” the 32-year-old media personality found messages between his girlfriend and NBA guard Danny Green back in 2019.

“It was Danny Green,” Akademiks said after revealing who the potential relationship-wrecker was. “He was on the Toronto Raptors. And by the way, that was the year they won the championship, so he’s on fire. He’s thinking any girl he hit is gonna be [down]. He’s messaging her, whatever.” In a fit of admitted jealousy, Akademiks sent a DM snitching on Green to Green’s wife, Blair Bashen, whom he married in 2021. Is Stefon Diggs A Serial Wife-Smasher? Diggs used to be known as an elite wide receiver who often had run-ins with his quarterback because he was a prima donna who felt he should always be targeted. He left the Buffalo Bills because of his contentious relationship with quarterback Josh Allen. Related: ‘Man 14 Gotta Get Up Outta There’: Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs Tweeting Shots At QB Josh Allen and Entire Bills Organization During Brother Stefon’s Shocking Loss To Broncos (theshadowleague.com)

His new team, the Houston Texans, is 4-1, in first place in the AFC South, and looking like a title contender under the leadership of QB C.J. Stroud. After snagging six balls for 82 yards on eight targets against his former team in a 23-20 nail-biter on Sunday, Diggs is riding a high that even a narrative about him being this super playboy and disgruntled wife snatcher can’t shake.

Who knew he also was an assassin off the field?