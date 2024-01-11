“Don’t Mess With My Girl” | DJ Akademiks Shoots His Shot At Danny Green’s Wife Because The Former NBA Champ Crossed The Line First

It seems that New Jersey native media personality DJ Akademiks has gone on a jealousy-fueled snitching campaign with a former NBA player.

According to Akademiks on his podcast “Off The Record,” the 32-year-old media personality found messages between his girlfriend and NBA guard Danny Green back in 2019.

“It was Danny Green,” Akademiks said this week. “He was on the Toronto Raptors. And by the way, that was the year they won the championship so he’s on fire. He’s thinking any girl he hit is gonna be [down]. He’s messaging her, whatever.”

Did Danny Green Try To Get With DJ Akademiks’ Girlfriend?

Akademiks’ jealousy hit a boiling point, and it seems that it came from a place of insecurity.

Danny Green is a three-time NBA champion, and has amassed over $100 million in earnings from the NBA.

DJ Akademiks’ net worth is reportedly anywhere between $7 million and $10 million.

It’s understandable why Akademiks would’ve been a bit jealous and insecure about a high profile NBA player making ten times the amount he is making a move on his girl.

Akademiks Was Jealous That His Girl Responded To Danny Green’s Advances

Akademiks also admits that his girlfriend entertained Green when he was messaging her, which obviously was disappointing for him as well.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was a little disappointed she’s answering. A man shouldn’t be able to ask my girl certain questions like, ‘You ever been out here?’ ‘Oh, nah, I wanna visit.’ What you mean you wanna visit? You with me.”

Fueled by jealousy and a desire to get back at Green, Akademiks sent a DM to Danny Green’s wife, whom he married in 2021, Blair Bashen.

“Well, if you tryna get my b-tch, I’m gonna get your b-tch. I ain’t gonna lie, I DM’d his girl. I just told the truth. I said, ‘Listen, your husband is tryna get my girl so I need you. What’s up? Let’s swap it out.’

“She says, ‘No, it’s not true,’’ Akademiks continued. “By the way, she’s still got wedding pictures up there. Her last picture is a wedding picture. I said, ‘If you don’t believe me, go check his phone because I got it on the other end.’ Don’t mess with my girl.”

Is Akademiks Capping?

As hilarious as this ego-fueled story is, there are some inconsistencies in this story, that if untrue could threaten to Green’s relationship.

Akademiks, who is known to be over the top and not always believable, continued to say that he saw Green messaging his girl back in 2019, after he won a championship with the Toronto Raptors, but Danny Green and his wife did not marry until 2021.

While it’s possible he could’ve gotten his years incorrect, this timeline would place Danny Green as unmarried while messaging Akademiks’ girlfriend.

According to reports, Green and Bashen have been dating since 2015, but the dynamics of the relationship or how deeply involved they were involved when Akademiks says he caught Green messaging his girlfriend is unknown.

Danny Green has yet to respond to these accusations, and as outspoken as Green is it shouldn’t be much longer before he says his piece on the situation.