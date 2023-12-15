Meet The New IG Models In The Lives Of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, And Offset

It’s IG model season, and for those affluent and celebrity men who can afford the lifestyle and the women that come with it, things are grand.



Rappers, our beloved athletes, and notable coaches of all ages are ending relationships the public thought were solid and are out in public courting younger women during the holiday season.



We’ve seen wild cards like Bronny James, who popped out with model and TikTok influencer Malia Gee.



And former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who was running with several much younger women after he split with his ex-wife.





These cases are perpendicular to what some of the Colorado guys are doing right now.



More specifically, some of the Sanders men.

Deion Sanders Splits With Tracy Edmonds For Fitness Model

Head coach Deion Sanders, after recently announcing his mutual split with his longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds, is now rumored to be dating a model.



The 56-year-old now has been linked to Qiana Aviles, who is in her late 20s, and, according to a popular blogger Tasha K, he chose to be with the model over Edmonds.

Shedeur Sanders Dating Much Older Woman



His son, Shedeur Sanders, may not have left a longtime girlfriend to be with a model, but he does have a new model on his arm as well and she actually has a few years on him.



Reported by WAGS Unfiltered, the 21-year-old supposedly is dating 28-year-old model Jasmine Rae.



Meet London Perry (L), Qiana Aviles (C) and Jasmine Rae (R), the IG Models dating Rapper Offset, Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders (Screenshot IG)

While a seven-year gap between these two is not the worst thing in the world, the Colorado faithful likely would much rather Shedeur focus on his game and leading his team in the offseason after the Buffaloes’ disappointing first year under the Sanders regime.



Colorado got off to a hot start, going 3-0 before absolutely bombing the season and going 1-8 in their last 9 games. Colorado’s offensive line was exposed, and even with Shilo Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter on the defense, they were routinely getting routed by opposing offenses.



But like rapper Future said, “You do what you want when you poppin’,” which is the case for Deion and Shedeur, because regardless of how the season culminated for them, Deion Sanders is still at the top of the world, and Shedeur’s college football profile is only rising after he showed the world he could ball against competitive conferences and teams.

Rapper Offset Spotted With IG Models



Speaking of rappers, even outside of the sports realm, models are a hot commodity for celebrities recently removed from long-term relationships.



Rapper Offset, who recently went through a very public breakup with fellow rapper and wife Cardi B, was seen dating a model as well.

Offset, one-third of the legendary group Migos, was seen out on Tuesday night with model London Perry, looking happy as ever even though his marriage is going down the gutter.



The Daily Mail wrote this week: “Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset looked in great spirits amid his marital split as he enjoyed a cozy chat with glamorous model London Perry at Kanye West’s album listening party in Miami on Tuesday.”

Offset spotted with Model London Perry pic.twitter.com/mqoZe4tcTs — (OFFICIAL) THE CHAT WITH MISS HOLLYWOOD💋 (@VibbusinessMiss) December 14, 2023

New Women, New Inspiration



While Offset and the Sanders have very similar storylines happening, they’re in very different situations moving forward.



Offset has the opportunity to go full Taylor Swift mode and draw inspiration from heartbreak and the ending of his relationship to make some very compelling music while having a beautiful model by his side.



Meanwhile, Deion and Shedeur shouldn’t be too distracted during the offseason.



Hopefully, the Sanders men can block out the noise and have a successful season as well as successful love lives.