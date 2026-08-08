‘I Wouldn’t Let Him Date My Sister’: Commanders Player Sam Cosmi Has Heard The Rumors, Doesn’t Want New Teammate Stefon Diggs Getting Friendly With Family Members

This week, the Washington Commanders made a splash signing. The team in desperate need of a proven No. 2 receiver opposite star pass catcher Terry McLaurin signed former Bills, Vikings and Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, the Maryland native who also starred at Maryland, is a great player, but he also has a way with women and that’s something his new and past teammates have noticed about the former two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

🚨JUST IN: Commanders Guard Sam Cosmi spoke about his new teammate Stefon Diggs:



"I wouldn't let him date my sister." pic.twitter.com/deTG0UNa5e — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) August 8, 2026

New Washington Teammates Say No To Diggs Dating Their Sister

It’s no secret that Diggs has a reputation as a ladies man. The former NFL receptions and yards leader (2020) has a child with rap superstar Cardi B, and he reportedly fathered four children with four different women including the “Bodak Yellow” songstress in 2025.

In total bringing the total children he’s fathered to six, with two others being born in 2016 and 2023. Because of that teammates in Minnesota, Buffalo and now Washington are totally against him dating their sisters.

In an interview following Friday’s highly contested practice, Commanders star guard Sam Cosmi told reporters this when asked about him as their newest teammate.

Cosmi smiled and immediately referenced the old locker room running joke, saying, “I wouldn’t let him date my sister.”

After the playful jab, Cosmi quickly pivoted to high praise, calling Diggs a “heck of a ballplayer” and noting his toughness and abilities on the field.

Stefon Diggs has arrived 📍 pic.twitter.com/ZSHa8PhPI0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2026

Running Joke Continues: Diggs Has A Way With The Ladies

Years ago during his time with the Vikings, an informal locker room survey famously dubbed Diggs as the guy teammates would least trust to date their sisters.

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Diggs previously defended himself with a laugh against the old vote, insisting he was a “great guy” and that his teammates just didn’t know him well enough.

Fans Chime In On Stefon Diggs Action-Packed Offseason

The Cosmi response was pretty funny, and of course it piggybacked that of Diggs’ former teammates. It also got fans on social media talking.

“Here we go,” a fan said. “I wouldn’t let him date my sister” is crazy. Bro basically said I know my teammate too well,” a fan said.

In reference to a man, Chris Blake Griffith, recently claiming that Diggs sexually assaulted him other fans took it there …

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“That’s not a teammate, that’s a warning sign. Cosmi basically said he doesn’t trust Diggs around his family,” a person commented. “What about brothers” another fan said.

Diggs Excited To Play For Hometown Team

In his career the former fifth-round pick has 942 receptions for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns. That also includes seven 1000-yard seasons, including his lone season in New England where he led the Patriots in receiving yards 1,003 and catches (102) in helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl.

“That’s my hometown team, them and the Baltimore Ravens,” Diggs said. “I always played with a chip on my shoulder, but the chip got really big when I’d go home because I felt like they passed up on me, didn’t give me a chance, and I was right in their backyard.”

The saga continues for Diggs who can make everything right by helping to elevate Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels.