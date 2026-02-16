‘I Never Sought Money Nor Engaged In Settlement Discussions’: Chef Mila Adams Wants Justice Not a Check From Accused Strangler Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is still licking his wounds from last Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Off the field Diggs has more serious losses to rectify.

One of those happens to be charges of strangulation amongst other felonies filed by his former private chef Mila Adams. While Diggs pleaded not guilty at his arraignment late last week, the man who’s allegedly fathered at least five kids this year with multiple different women is dealing with some serious charges that could land him in jail for a while if found guilty.

Stefon Diggs changes attorneys one day before his arraignment hearing as his former personal chef sues him for strangulation and assault. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mPNK6u4zRR — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 13, 2026

Diggs Pleads Not Guilty And Private Chef Clears The Air

Now that the former Maryland Terrapins star and one-time NFL receptions and yards leader (2020) has denied the charges in the court of law, the private chef Mila Adams felt she needed to clear the air on settlement allegations.

In a statement released in the aftermath of Diggs first court appearance, Adams had plenty to say.

“I am speaking now to address false information that has been shared publicly. I am a professional chef with over 10 years of experience working with public figures and in the sports industry, my reputations and integrity matter deeply to me. Claims that I engaged in settlement discussions are not true. I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter, Statements suggesting otherwise harmful and untrue. As a survivor of domestic violence, I take these matters extremely serious and would never make false claims for personal gain or to damage someone’s reputation. I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels. This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives. My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity. I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same.”

Adams said a mouthful, and from the sounds of it she’s not looking to take a settlement to go away, her and her team is seeking justice.

Stefon Diggs pleads not guilty to charges of assaulting his former personal chef pic.twitter.com/sbV8jIs8IU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 13, 2026

Fans Chime In On Matter

Adams statement definitely brought out the social media bandits who couldn’t wait to comment ….

“SHE FINNA GET PAID!!!!,” one fan said. “My Boi stable is high maintenance fine! You got to pay to play. He know the game,” another fan said. “Only a player gonna hire a chef looking like that and expect them to just go there to cook. He knew what he was doing,” another fan quipped.. “She did more than cook,” a fan mentioned. “Should’ve kept it strictly business,” another fan spewed. “He had a relationship with this woman it is clear,” a fan said.





Stefon Diggs has pleaded “not guilty” to charges —including strangulation — filed by his former Chef Mila Adams (Getty Images/Screenshot IG)

The arraignment was originally slated for Jan. 23, but was moved to Feb. 13 after Diggs and his Patriots teammates surprisingly advanced to the Super Bowl. In the loss the 11-year veteran caught three passes for 37 yards.

But that didn’t detract from a season of resurgence for the talented but mercurial wide receiver. This past season Diggs led the Pats with 1,013 yards and 85 receptions. Bringing the career totals for the two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler to 974 career catches for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns.