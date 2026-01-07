“Not Once Has That Woman Said Anything To Me About Being Touched”: Cardi B Comes For Tasha K After Suggesting Witness Intimidation In Stefon Diggs’ Assault Case

Celebrity blogger Tasha K is once again coming for rapper Cardi B. The blogger recently lost a longtime defamation suit filed by the “Bodak Yellow” songstress and was ordered to pay her $1.2 million over five years, after the original $3.9 million that was first dealt in 2022.

Tasha K Says Cardi B Could Face Witness Intimidation Charges Over Stefon Diggs’ Alleged Strangulation Of Personal Chef

That hasn’t stopped Tasha K from still making more accusations, and this time she included the “Motorsport” femcee in boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ recent allegations of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges.

During a recent episode of her show “UnwineWithTashaK” and in a post on X the celebrity blogger/ gossiper mentioned that Cardi B might be facing witness intimidation charges over a claim she contacted an alleged victim of her aforementioned boyfriend Stefon Diggs. It didn’t take long for the “Be Careful” femcee to respond and in typical Cardi fashion she didn’t miss.

Cardi B Unleashes On Longtime Nemesis

As Cardi rakes in the yearly checks from Tasha K, she’s also warning her that it can last even longer if she keeps defaming the Bronx-born legend’s character. In response to Tasha K’s tweet and comments on her show, Cardi unleashed a response heavy with vitriol and the negative energy of past encounters.

“You gonna be in your f*cking hospital bed owing me, b*tch,” she said, before labeling her an “ugly ass b*tch.”

That comes after Cardi said this …. “not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.”

Tasha K Responds To Being Called Ugly

“My original face, my original hair, and hairline. It will always stay like this, my original body. I love being Black, I love being a dark-skinned Black woman. I love having a big round nose, I love how it shines when I’m on camera,” she said.

Cardi Says This Ain’t About Skin Color

With the back and forth already at a fever pitch, Cardi B fired back with this in response to Tasha K’s skin color rant.

“Don’t be trying to use your skin color. When somebody says that you’re ugly, it’s not because of your f*cking skin color b*tch. It’s because you’re f*cking ugly,” she said. “Don’t put that sh*t on your f*cking skin color because there’s too many bad brown b*tches and I’ve f*cked a lot. So, don’t start with that race-baiting sh*t.”

Where’s Stefon In All Of This: $1M Bonus and Super Bowl Dreams

While his girlfriend and newest baby mama Cardi B is engulfed in an ugly back and forth with a common nemesis, Diggs is preparing for a playoff game with the New England Patriots. Diggs helped the young and upstart Pats to a (14-3) record which netted them an AFC East division title (first since 2019) and the No.2. seed in the conference. They will face the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend in Foxboro.

This season was a bounce back one for the former All-Pro and multiple Pro Bowl selection. After his ugly ending in Buffalo, Diggs tore his ACL during his lone season in Houston, but this season he looked a lot like the guy who led the league in receptions and yards in 2020. Entering the start of this weekend NFL Playoffs, Diggs leads the Pats with 85 catches for 1,013 yards, unlocking a $500K incentive bonus for each.