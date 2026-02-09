‘Thought She Was Fine Being No. 1 In The Harem’: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Unfollow Each Other On IG After He Allegedly Snuck Woman Into Hotel Room After Super Bowl

His Super Bowl performance was uneventful, and his New England Patriots team barely mustered a TD in a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60, but WR Stefon Diggs had plenty of cheerleaders and family support. Diggs reportedly had one of his baby’s mothers, K’Yanna Barber in the building, along with their son.

Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Breakup After The Super Bowl?

Cardi B was in attendance, and it was supposed to be a special event, especially with Latino artist Bad Bunny performing. Cardi even made her way to the stage to dance for the millions of viewers across the globe.

Cardi B was seen dancing in the crowd alongside Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl halftime show.

pic.twitter.com/9oNwunDJiA — Cardi B | Stats (@CardiStats_) February 9, 2026

The game, however, might not be the only thing Diggs lost as social media is reporting that the rap superstar and the NFL playboy unfriended each other on Instagram after the game.

Stefon Diggs Allegedly Got Caught Sneaking Woman In Hotel Room

Fans are speculating that the couple has split up, despite giving the appearance that everything was normal during Super Bowl activities. Most belief the issue developed after Diggs’ other baby mama was spotted. Diggs, who reportedly birthed at least three other children this year in addition to the boy with Cardi, spent last Christmas with Barber, which also got social media in a frenzy. But Cardi continues to support Diggs and said she didn’t have a problem with it.

Further reports suggest Diggs “was caught TONIGHT sneaking his girl bestfriend into his hotel room not even an hour after he lost the superbowl.”

Not hard to believe because we all know of Diggs’ appetite for fun. What better way to wind down from a disappointing Super Bowl loss than to unwind?

Cardi and Stefon Diggs just unfollowed each other..…. she had his baby 2 MONTHS AGO …. and he was caught TONIGHT sneaking his girl bestfriend into his hotel room not even an hour after he lost the superbowl



Stefon Strangler Diggs is worse than Offset

pic.twitter.com/Lmntv8UEuK — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) February 9, 2026

Who knows what’s really going on between the two and with Diggs now preparing to face a long offseason of criminal and civil lawsuits, maybe the relationship has run its course. Cardi did get a beautiful child out of the union. Then again, it seems as if both of them are often playing their fan base like a violin. Staying relevant and in the center of gossip and controversy. Nicki Minaj’s recent hookup with Donald Trump has placed the spotlight back on her. We’ll see what the future holds.

Social Media Reacts To Reports Of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

The speculation ran wild on social media.

Bro He Hit This On The Head Fam😂 https://t.co/oz027mfpWT — Bush, need to be studied👑 (@Ghandii15_) February 9, 2026

Charleston White has been praised for his unfiltered and honest commentary. He says Cardi B “Should’ve stayed with her ex-husband off set.”

He also says that Stefon Diggs is a pathetic father with a high chance of STDs because of all of the partner he enjoys while unprotected. The opinions kept coming from lesser-known voices as well.

“is it true? cardi b really has the worst luck with men.. i seriously hope i don’t end up like that.. it’s just sad…,” one fan said. “LUCK????? Everybody and they mama knew how Diggs deal with women. We all thought she was fine being no 1 in the harem,” added another netizen. “At some point when do you start thinking the problem might be Cardi B? Smh,” one fan commented.

“It’s not really luck. Diggs has been known to be a pile of garbage. Cardi needs to realize she can’t change men,” said one fan defending Cardi B to an extent. “And this is why y’all will continue to lose in life… this has nothing to do with luck … this has absolutely everything to do with what y’all choose to value in a man. Y’all don’t look for nothing in character, morals, religious belief …,” said another netizen blaming Cardi B for her predicament. “The worst luck? It’s like Kim Kardashian if you keep picking low quality shitty people it’s a reflection of you,” another fan added.

Stay tuned for more news on Stefon Diggs and Cardi B.