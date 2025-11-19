‘I Was Drugged… I Was Violated’: Cardi B’s New Babby Daddy and NFL Star Stefon Diggs Is Fighting Back Against Hideous Allegations By Influencer Chris Blake Griffith

With all quiet on the front between new parents Stefon Diggs and Cardi B, rumors still swirl about the behavior of Cardi’s new baby daddy, who is also a star receiver for a New England Patriots team that is 10-2 and being recognized as legit Super Bowl contenders.

Stefon Diggs Fighting Back Against Serious Allegations

With life moving in the right direction, Diggs is fighting back against disturbing reports and rumors involving his off the field behavior. His first mission is to disprove the alleged story of an influencer named Chris Blake Griffith, who claims Diggs attempted to drug, SA him and plotted to have him killed in 2023.

In addition to that serious accusation, in October 2025, while everyone was celebrating Cardi’s impending birth, Diggs was also dragged to court by an ex-girlfriend who claimed the NFL player physically attacked her during a heated altercation in the summer of 2024.

Stefon Diggs Takes Social Media Influencer To Court Over Shocking Lewd Claims

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Diggs filed a libel lawsuit against influencer Christopher Blake Griffith, claiming he fabricated a story about an alleged interaction between him and the athlete at Diggs’ Maryland home. In the lawsuit, Diggs claimed he, Griffith, and other social media influencers spent the night at a club in May 2023 after attending a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C. Diggs explained that after their night out, he invited everyone back to his home in Rockville, Maryland. Elsewhere in the documents, Diggs claimed that while at his home, he went into his bedroom before having his assistant escort Griffith from the residence.

Chris Blake Griffith Is Accusing Stefon Diggs Of Trying To Drug and Sexually Assault Him

When Diggs was with the Houston Texans prior to this season, Chris Blake Griffith accused the WR of drugging him and trying to engage in sexual activities with him, claiming it was the catalyst for him getting jumped by Stefon’s brother. According to reports, Griffith previously filed a lawsuit against Diggs’ brother, Darez, after he allegedly tried to rob and attack Griffith inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on May 29, 2023. Griffth, an entertainment marketing manager, alleged that Diggs drugged him and attempted to engage in sexual activity, and the elevator robbery and attack was retaliation and intimidation.

Darez Diggs, the brother of Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, is being sued for $100,000 in jewelry and other property plus, pain, suffering and emotional distress, according to TMZ. Griffith did not make this accusation through any direct social post but rather as a comment under a post.

Griffith Speaks Out Via Social Media Post

A viral screenshot of Griffith’s comment was posted, where he denounced the spread of any misinformation, saying:

“The derivative of all this s*it is that Stefon tried to drug me and then have s*x w/ me, and I escaped unscathed (THANK YOU JESUS+) but I now knew his “secret” and that didn’t sit well w/ him. Weeks later after his failed s*xual attempt on me (bc I don’t play like that and never have), Marsean (Digg’s half-brother) realized that I was no longer affiliated w/ his half-brother, and because he’s broke.” Screenshot/Instagram)

A person named Teonny Kardashian posted on Facebook that the altercation arose after Stefon Diggs allegedly drugged him and attempted a sexual encounter. He states a grisly tale of how the attackers reportedly planned to kill him and clear out his apartment.

Why Was Griffith A Robbery Target Of Stefon Diggs’ Brothers Darez?

Griffith allegedly suggested that Diggs’ half-brother Darez executed the robbery and attack to intimidate Griffith into keeping what Stefon allegedly did to him a secret. Griffith adds that Darez was also facing financial struggles and tried to take advantage of a relationship between Stefon and Griffith that was damaged by targeting him and stealing his Chrome Hearts collection, including a jacket with over 100 crosses and several bags. The accuser predicted that narratives would be spun by powerful people to cover up the truth, and nobody is really listening now. However, the civilian stands by his story as the video footage of the alleged attack has been circulating on X for months.

How does Griffith Know Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs?

Griffith claims he knows Diggs’ half-brother Marsean through Diggs. Griffith had a working relationship with the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, who signed a one-year, $22.52 million contract with the Houston Texans with a $20.805 million signing bonus, in the offseason. Griffith designed Liem Homme, a clothing line resembling Forever 21’s men’s collection.

Griffith reportedly didn’t work closely with Marsean, who ran errands for Stefon at his request and didn’t know the other individuals involved in the attack. Griffith claims he waited to speak on the incident because it was deeply personal to him and it was not in his nature to have frivolous sex with people.

Chris Blake Griffith accuses stefon Diggs of Drugging him and trying to have sex with him, claims it played a part in him getting jumped by stefon's Brother. pic.twitter.com/Ggy2eEfXkG — vicky (@joelpaul894600) October 8, 2024

Despite Stefon Diggs Popularity, Hook Up With Cardi B, Griffith Still Fighting for Justice

In August, Griffith posted lengthy statements on his Instagram account, expressing disappointment with the shoe company Ugg and actress Sarah Jessica Parker for working with Diggs, who allegedly assaulted him. He shared another post of the police report, in which he claimed Diggs offered “me all sorts of candy throughout the night that I didn’t know was laced [with] drugs.”

During a podcast interview, Griffith doubled down on those sentiments and revealed even more shocking allegations against Diggs, who had nine catches for over 100 yards in his last game.

“He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me. It wasn’t the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it, when in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down,” Griffith said.

It’s good that Diggs is finally taking this accusation seriously and defending his name.