‘That’s My Baby Daddy, Too’: Paternity Test Proves Cardi B Has Company, Stefon Diggs Confirmed As Father Of Model Aileen Lopera’s Daughter

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is having a bit of a rebirth in his first season in Foxboro. The talented but at times mercurial pass catcher caught a touchdown on Sunday to live the AFC East leaders to a huge 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Off the field Diggs has always been known as a ladies’ man, and while that has its advantages, it also comes with some major disadvantages as well.

Diggs’ ladies man ways have gotten him into some hot water. The former Maryland Terrapins legend is currently involved in a highly publicized relationship with rapper Cardi B, who announced in October that she is indeed pregnant with his child. Now reports are swirling that Diggs also fathered another child with model Aileen Lopera who was born in late March or early April.

Congrats! A paternity test has confirmed that Stefon Diggs is the father of IG model Aileen Lopera’s baby girl.



Diggs is also expecting a child with girlfriend rapper Cardi B.



He now has four kids on the way with FOUR different women…



— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2025

Diggs You Are The Father

After months of back and forth and following a paternity test it proved that Diggs is the father. Lopera’s lawyer discussed the case with People magazine.

“We can confirm that Mr. Diggs is the father,” Arminak told People in a statement last week. “And, we are hopeful that he will meaningfully contribute to the child’s life and coparent with our client who has had to do everything on her own thus far.”

Lopera, who goes by the name Lord Gisselle in her social media accounts, first filed documented against Diggs in December 2024 in an attempt to “determine a parental relationship of their unborn baby.”

Cardi B Gon’ Cardi B

In the aftermath of the paternity results being made public, in an Instagram Live video Cardi B didn’t mince words on the matter although in a joking matter.

“That’s your baby daddy, b—h?”

“That’s my baby daddy, too.”

The “WAP” singer added, “What now? I don’t f–king know. We’ll figure it out, b—h.”

Diggs Happy To Have Baby Boy On The Way

Currently a girl dad with his 8-year-old daughter Nova and his new 7-month-old daughter, Diggs is happy to have a baby boy on the way. Speaking with People this month, the former NFL single season receptions and yards leader (2020) had this to say:

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me.”