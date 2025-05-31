“She Wishes He Wouldn’t Be A Scumbag And Flirt Back” | Sources Say Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Isn’t The Only One Upset With Stefon Diggs. Reportedly, Girlfriend Cardi B Is As Well

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has built a reputation as a playboy for how he moves as pertains to women. The former two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler is known as a bit of a wanderer who deals and dates multiple women at the same time. Currently involved with hit rapper Cardi B, Diggs doesn’t seem to be willing to change his ways.

The couple reportedly began dating in October 2024, and since then Diggs has been seen with other women over that time frame as well. While we don’t know the details of their relationship, the two were recently seen holding hands and sitting courtside at a Knicks playoff game. That appearance went viral, and of course had everyone making assumptions.

Cardi B’s new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, is going viral for flirting with other women on the same boat Cardi B was on 👀 pic.twitter.com/yQVyEh4Pip — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 27, 2025

Source Says “WAP” Femcee Is Upset With Diggs

Cardi and Diggs went viral again this week as a video of them on a boat with a bunch of other women was released all over social media. In the video Diggs can be seen slapping Cardi on the backside, and later it’s him with four other women and he’s telling them to call him daddy as he unveils a pink substance. Tabloids now are reporting Diggs’ actions with those women have landed him in Cardi’s doghouse, and the Daily Mail claims it recently spoke to someone close to the rap star who says she’s furious with him at the moment.

“Cardi for her part, whether she is there or not, doesn’t want her man flirting with any ladies,” the unnamed insider said. “Girls will throw themselves on him all the time, but she wishes he wouldn’t be a scumbag and flirt back.”

“Cardi has had her fair share of relationship issues, and she doesn’t want it to continue with Stefon. And now that the video went viral, she is really frustrated with him that he would allow that to happen,” the purported source continued.

“He should know better, the fact that he didn’t realize what was going on around him is embarrassing and she is mad at him.”

Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Partying In Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSOcjXnwD8 — Utopic News (@utopicnews) May 27, 2025

“Bodak Yellow” Songtress Isn’t The Only One Upset With Diggs’ Lack Of Judgment

Diggs, who’s heading into his first season, with the Patriots isn’t making the greatest impression thus far. Following the release of the video, first-year Patriots head coach and franchise legend Mike Vrabel addressed the matter during his presser following team OTAs.

“It’s something that we’re aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” he told reporters.

“The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions,” he added. “And any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Vrabel’s tone was that of somebody who isn’t gonna tolerate Diggs’ antics. In fact, there are reports that the former Maryland Terrapins standout could be cut for his actions and other things per Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Waltham, Massachusetts.