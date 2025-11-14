‘Next Child Will Be From Michael Jordan’: As Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Announce New Baby, Fans and Foes Can’t Deny She’s A Legendary Shot Caller

Despite all of the alleged side pieces and kids on the way or recently delivered, there’s only one baby that matters to the public for Stefon Diggs and that’s the one he just had with rap superstar and international celebrity Cardi B. While Diggs was having a marvelous game hauling in nine catches for 105 yards in helping to lead the New England Patriots to a 27-14 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, his main squeeze, Cardi announced the arrival of the dynamic duo’s first child together, a son.

Cardi celebrated her latest win in a Nov. 13 Instagram post. The Bronx-born rap diva, 33, revealed that she and the 31-year-old Pro Bowl receiver are now parents.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season,” Cardi captioned with a video of herself lip synching to her song “Hello.” “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she continued. “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way.” Cardi and Diggs’ Relationship Filled With Background Noise, Drama

The road to having this child was filled with shock, social media hype and hate coming from all sides, including Cardi’s husband Offset, who is still in the midst of settling how much money he’s entitled to following their divorce.

Also, recent paternity tests revealed that Diggs is also the proud father of IG Model Aileen Lopera’s baby, so No. 8 is having quite the season on and off the field.

Cardi’s relationship with the NFL wide receiver came on the heels of her final fallout with Offset, shortly after birthing their third child (Kulture and Blossom and son Wave). Rumors emerged that Cardi had engaged in romantic trysts with a well-known football player, who was also a notorious playboy. Diggs emerged as that guy.

With an injury that ended his 2024-25 season early, Diggs had time on his hands to romance Cardi and things escalated quickly, as the rebound guy turned out to be more than just a fling. Cardi and Diggs had their coming out appearance, just as the baby was about to drop. She attended a New England Patriots game and sat in the suite with owner Robert Kraft, embracing her new life as a “WAG” and cheering for Diggs. After the game, they appeared on the field together and did an interview.

Cardi B Is Living The ‘American Dream’

There are many different opinions about Cardi B, her celebrity lifestyle and her choices in men. However, it can’t be disputed that she is the “American Dream.” A woman from the Bronx who made it up out of harsh conditions to become a world wide superstar, able to craft her life in any way that she sees fit without needing anyone to sign off on her decisions. She clearly takes what she wants and rolls with the punches while working feverishly hard to prove a fairy tale life for her family and children.

She’s handled every adversary in life and in the booth. She’s gone head up physically and lyrically with the biggest female rap stars in the game. She’s held her own for a decade. Through all of her drama, from lawsuits to court cases to breakups and makeups, outbursts on social media and her unique ability to expose her vulnerabilities to the world while maintaining her dignity, Cardi has proved to be 1-of-1. Clearly Diggs saw something in her. Something between the two clicked. Maybe they enjoyed each other’s company and then decided to do some business. Whether or not Diggs births 1000 kids, Cardi is not intimidated, and she seems very content with her choice of father for her new baby. Who can knock that kind of hustle, resilience and grind?

Fans React To Cardi’s Announcement About New Son

Some fans surely tried to throw shade, after Cardi popped out with her body looking “snatched” and ready for work, just days after giving birth.

Give Cardi B her 10s. She gave birth to her new baby boy and is already back to business. A hard working woman I must say! Btw congratulations on the newest addition to your family, Bardi. 💙

pic.twitter.com/gQ4rDvbYNg — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgamee) November 14, 2025

“Her 4th child, his 4th child this year” said one fan referencing rumors surrounding Diggs and his alleged fathering of multiple children recently besides Cardi’s.

Some critics of Cardi say she has turned her tragedy into a triumph of trickery at the expense of her fans.

“Cardi’s ‘baby factory’ drops #4—first with Stefon Diggs—while divorce papers collect dust? Offset’s mess + paternity-suing models = perfect storm. Clap for chaos or call it reckless? She’s already plotting #5. Enablers, stand up. #CardiOverload,” said another fan. “She probably already pregnant again lmfao,” joked a third. “Y’all congratulate the others too,” a netizen wrote on X. “Next child will be from Michael Jordan, or she might try wrestling world for her 5th,” one commentor sarcastically predicted. One fan cautioned Cardi to slow down on the child births. “Congratulations to them both this needs to be her last she’s going to have a football team.”

Cardi B Turns Water To Wine Every Time

In September, Cardi released her second album, “Am I the Drama,” and revealed plans for an insane tour in 2026. She initially confirmed her relationship with Diggs in a PDA-filled Instagram post in June, which showed them together on a yacht.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have officially started a new chapter together. In September, the rapper opened up about her pregnancy and relationship with Diggs on “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King.

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work,” Cardi told King. “But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

Cardi does it her way and will continue to feed the social media moshpit. It seems like everything she touches turns to gold. She has the entire machine in a chokehold.