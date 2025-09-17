‘He Just Had a Baby Three Months Ago’: Cardi B Announces Pregancy With $69M NFL Star Stefon Diggs As New Album Drops, Fans Say ‘This Ain’t It’

Cardi B didn’t waste any time bringing a fourth baby into her life as the legendary rap artist announced she’s pregnant with her first with boyfriend and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B announces her fourth pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/5OnVdicKf4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 17, 2025

“I just was like, ‘Can I just say it on my own time?’ Like, I’m not hiding,” Cardi told Gayle King on CBS Mornings Sept. 17. “On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I’m saying? Let me close some deals first.”

The 31-year-old Dominican rapper from the Broxnx shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 12 months, with ex Offset. She said that she wanted to make sure she was far enough along before sharing her exciting news with the world.

“And it’s like, you don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.'”

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cardi B Pregnancy Coincides With Album Release

Cardi B sure knows how to make sure all eyes are on her. All of this baby drama comes just as Cardi rolls out her new album Am I The Drama? On Sept. 19. What a coincidence.

Cardi’s announcement sent a bombshell through social media and opinions were all over the place.

In addition, despite all of the well wishes and positive attitudes, Diggs is still a notorious playboy, rumors have it that in addition to his daughter Nova that he had in 2016, he has “the 3 month old and other babies on the way,” said one fan on Facebook.

One netizen on X had a lot ot get off their chest. “Whew, this is wild. You’ve only been with this man for a year and now you’re pregnant – while he just had a baby three months ago with someone else, and you had one last year yourself. It’s giving more headlines about baby drama than music, which is honestly disappointing. And the constant, “I’m not pregnant denials? Come on, if youre gonna keep it real, then keep it real. This ain’t it.” “Baby you don’t make a baby with the rebound. He the rebound,” said another fan who isn’t happy with Cardi’s announcement.

It is very coincidental that Cardi drops this news just as her album is dropping, and we also haven’t heard a peep from Diggs. She went on Gayle King and made the announcement a big show. There’s no doubt artists do whatever it takes to stay relevant and keep making money. Years ago it was rappers shooting themselves to gain street credibility. Now it’s well-timed pregnancies and stories of a wild love affair with an NFL star. Let’s not forget the very public trial Cardi just went through where she was found not guilty of assaulting a security guard.

Stefon Diggs, a yacht, a mystery substance, and a furious Cardi B — offseason drama.https://t.co/O8PRQGJpZF — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) May 31, 2025

Stefon Diggs Is Returning From 2024 ACL Tear: Signed $69M Contract With New England Patriots

Diggs, who sigend a three-year $69M contract with New England with $26M guaranteed in the offseason, is still getting back to form after missing last season and fully recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in October 2024 while with the Houston Texans. Through two games this season he has 10 catches for 89 yards and hasn’t hit paydirt yet. Anyway you slice it, he seems to be a willing participant in this show. Cardi’s still in the limelight and motherhood is not something she is afraid of, regardless of the baby’s daddy.