’Y’all Just Switching Girlfriends’: Cam Newton Isn’t Feeling Stefon Diggs and Offset’s Cardi B and Sky Marlene Wifey Swap

Ego is the destroyer of nations, brotherhoods and potential unions. NFL star Stefon Diggs and rap star Offset are living proof, as the two go back and forth over Cardi B, who was once married to Offset, but is now involved in a very public fling with Diggs, a notorious playboy.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton always has an opinion on relationships, his growth as a partner and the actions of others athletes in sticky situations with women. The popular “4th and 1” podcaster shared his honest thoughts on the ongoing beef between the two celebrities.



Cam Newton Says Offset & Stefon Diggs Are Just Passing Around Women Including Cardi B

In one of his new videos, Newton kept it real about the brewing tension between Diggs and Offset, due to Diggs’ relationship with his estranged wife.



“Offset switches his grade or paper with, you know what I’m saying, Stefon,” Newton said. “Stefon switches his paper. Like—it’s now the real Cam comes to the mic and says, ‘Y’all ain’t doing nothing but passing Scantrons and grading each other’s paper.’”

In Newton’s opinion the entire situation has been getting more and more “sloppy.”

“You competing,” he added. “But y’all just switching girlfriends. It’s like, what is this? What are we doing? So I get it. Do I approve of it? Part of me is like, yeah, because I see what Offset is trying to do. He’s like, “Yo, I gotta fight. Y’all ain’t gonna keep playing with me. I gotta make a monumental move.”

Cam Newton says Stefon Diggs and Offset are just passing women around. (Getty Images)

It’s not like Diggs and Offset have been going at each other publicly or sending threats. It’s a cold war with a lot of social media hype and subliminal messages, while Cardi fuels the fire and seems to enjoy the tinge of jealousy her ex is showing. Cardi has flaunted Diggs as the two have been spotted attending a wild yacht party with several other women and a pink substance shared by Diggs.

Offset Reportedly Seen At Same Club As Diggs’ Former GF Sky Marlene

It could just be a coincidence but the relationship between Cardi and Diggs seems to really be bothering Offset who has social media buzzing when he was seen at the same nightclub as Sky Marlene, a former love interest of Diggs.

Fans don’t think it’s a coincidence that the two were in the same place and expressed their opinions.

“Lol corny asf by offset. Knowing damn well both of them just mad trying anything to feel better,” one wrote.

Wild: Offset was spotted at a club with Patriots star WR Stefon Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Sky Marlene, allegedly to get back at Diggs for dating Cardi B.



Diggs has been having an eventful offseason…



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/TfbWEjtnD1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 19, 2025

Who knows if that was coincidental. Maybe Offset and Sky are two jilted lovers playing their own PR game.



This kind of maneuvering is above most people’s pay grade. Diggs just signed a $69M deal so he’s built for the long haul. Let’s see if Offset can keep up