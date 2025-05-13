‘Got Stefon Diggs Dressed Like Offset’: NY Knicks Fans Are Mad at Cardi B for Being Back Outside and Fake Celebrity Fans Hogging Courtside

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs aren’t hiding from the public any longer. They have been rumored to be an item for some time, despite Diggs’ reputation for having a high appetite for relationships with women. To the point where his name was dropped as the NFL player she cheated on while still with her ex-husband Offset.

Neither has publicly acknowledged the relationship, but Cardi has spoken critically about her new love interest on social media, but on Monday night at the Knicks game, Cardi and Diggs were seen together on camera getting comfy and cozy and flirting up a storm with some intimate looking conversation, smiles and gentle touches.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Cozy Up Courtside To Watch New York Knicks Go Up 3-1 In Eastern Conference Semifinals With Boston Celtics

Nothing was more explosive than the New York Knicks’ comeback victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Semifinals to take a 3-1 lead. They are now on the cusp of returning to the ECF for the first time since the 2000-2001 season.

The celebrities were out in full force sitting courtside, with Cardi B and Stefon Diggs being two of them. This was in essence, their introduction to the world. The atmosphere was live and emotions positive until Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered what many believe is a ruptured Achilles.

Celeb row is PACKED for Game 4 🔥



📺 Celtics-Knicks on ESPN

There was plenty going down on celebrity row as the cameras panned the familiar faces in sports, music entertainment and money. As the camera flashed on Cardi, you also saw Commissioner Steve Stout, a former rap mogul and integral part of the entire New York Knicks rebrand off the court, taking Stefon Diggs’ head off.

Diggs is known for his fashion sense and his over athletic appeal. After signing a three-year/$63.5M contract with the New England Patriots this offseason coming off a season-ending knee injury, Diggs has been in the public eye lately, and his sightings with Cardi B have been explosive and kept both of them on the social media radar and able to push their brands.

NBA Fans Didn’t Like Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Having Love Moments While Taking Up Courtside Seats

Cardi B is gaining the confidence to come out in public with another man for the first time since her divorce. Diggs, meanwhile, has the confidence that he can be the same No 1 level of receiver that he was before his stint in Houston ended with an injury. Some aren’t convinced that Diggs is still an elite receiver at his age, although he begs to differ.

“Cardi a pass around now? “asked one fan, curious as to why she’s out in public with a notorious panty raider of Diggs’ ilk.

“Why he playing with her lol he ain’t marrying a mother of 3,” said another fan referencing the children Cardi B shares with the former Migos member.

Other fans were amused at Diggs’ outfit and how similar it was to the fits Offset would wear.

“Cardi got Diggs dressed like Offset,” said another fan under the video post of celebrities sitting courtside at the Knicks game.

The sight of “celebrities” who many would not consider A-list level also drew the ire of some Knicks faithful.

“All these clowns front row meanwhile diehard fans are priced out,” said another disgruntled fan.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B courtside for the Knicks game 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/osp0eWXS5r — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 13, 2025

If Cardi B and Diggs were looking for attention they got it. What a place to put it out there for the world to see. Madison Square Garden is becoming the place to be again.