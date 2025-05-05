‘You Can’t Give Nobody Your Heart.’: Is Cardi B Latest Victim Of NFL Star Stefon Diggs’ Love Trap?

Cardi B hasn’t been buzzing much on the music tip lately, but her personal life stays in the media, and she makes sure it remains a topic of conversation on social platforms, regardless of the outcome. Shortly after news of her and rapper Offset’s divorce stormed the internet, she also announced that she was pregnant with their third child.



Never one to amaze without a whirlwind of controversy, their youngest has since been born, but the drama in her personal life has elevated in recent weeks. And NFL star wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ name is still in the mix, insinuating that the relationship between the two stars is more than a fling.

RELATED: “It Was 100% Stefon Diggs Or Tyreek Hill Who Took Cardi B From Offset”: Social Media Names The NFL Player That Cardi B Cheated On Offset With During Her Third Pregnancy



That’s if the rumors are true. These days, she’s still rumored to be involved with Diggs, but neither of them has confirmed this. They have definitely been spotted out together on numerous occasions. One incident caught video of them in Diggs’ car with Cardi digging around in the car. Later she told fans that she was looking for something. The two even appeared to spend Valentine’s Day together, which only added fuel to fans’ suspicions.





Cardi Says She Is Getting Plenty Of Love From New Boo

Cardi has definitely hinted at a new and healthy relationship – her first – since her divorce from Offset. However, the mystery man is still at large.

Amid her nasty divorce from Offset in which Cardi was accused of having an affair with an athlete, most came to the conclusion that it was Diggs, who is known for his playboy ways.



Cardi never denied it. She did reportedly tell her supporters on Twitter Spaces last week that her new man has managed to take her mind off of things.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing because it’s like knowing you got a gorgeous n***a f**kin’ you and lovin’ you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t really give a f**k what anybody say,” she explained at the time. “When you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe, it’s like whatever.”

Cardi is insisting she’s happy and the loving is good, but shortly after rumors that Diggs got Instagram model Lord Gisselle pregnant started to circulate per The Jasmine Brand.



Stefon Diggs Welcomed New Baby With IG Model Lord Giselle While Dating Cardi B?https://t.co/ZGpI5tir3W pic.twitter.com/2RlEf8Pyom — Jeff (@JeffFromHarlem) May 2, 2025

Has Cardi B’s New Relationship Turned Sour Already?

Recently, she took to her Instagram Story to share a short clip of ballroom legend MC Debra saying, “You can’t give nobody your heart.”

Not sure what she meant by that, but social media sleuths took it as a sign that she has already been scorned by the lover whom she recently claimed was bringing her so much happiness.

While those are just rumors, Cardi’s about face pertaining to her great love life in a previous post, suggested that in this post she was referring to the recent news about Diggs, who has not publicly commented on anything involving Cardi and recent developments.

In addition, Diggs’ alleged side piece, Skymarlenee, took to social media and exposed Diggs by posting alleged Instagram messages that proved they were talking to each other. Her evidence was also included in some audio from Cardi B, who was ranting about her hate for other women.



Offset Is Happy For Cardi and Diggs

Back in April, Offset addressed Cardi and Diggs hitting a New York City nightclub and the comments section on Instagram, tried to give him heat. When one user wrote that he’s “punching the air,” Offset quickly chimed in: “I’m happy for her!!”

While Cardi searches for peace of mind and has been enjoying motherhood and a scaled back performance and recording schedule, her ex seems happy, and Diggs is preparing for a crucial season. Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the New England Patriots, which includes $26 million guaranteed in the offseason.

He’s expected to be ready to go as a vital target for second-year starter Drake Maye. The contract also includes performance incentives that could raise the total value to $69 million. With Diggs is coming off an ACL, fans are eager to see if he is still the No.1 option that he’s been throughout his career.

In the meantime, Diggs is dealing with more woman drama. He filed a six-count lawsuit against Brianna “Brii” Mack and Mia Jones in Harris County earlier this year. Back in June of 2024 Mack and Jones, a TV personality known as Mulan Hernandez who once dated NBA player Bol Bol, allegedly trashed Diggs’ property and refusing to leave.

Stefon Diggs Filed Lawsuit Against Two Women



Diggs’ lawsuit is claiming that he was punched in the chest by Jones, “threatened with a deadly weapon,” and is the victim of an extortion attempt of “millions of dollars.”

Stay tuned for the Cardi B reality show coming live to a computer near you.