“Is Stefon Diggs Still An Elite WR? No:” Chicago Bears Jamree Kromah Slams Talk That Patriots $69M Player Won’t Be The Same After ACL 

NFL star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has his share of hurdles and social media distractions, but the talented wide receiver always seems to land on his feet. After busting his way out of Minnesota, he signed with the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen’s main target and critic for four seasons. Diggs was supposed to help C.J. Stroud get to a Super Bowl, but a torn ACL in a win over the Indianapolis Colts limited his season to eight games.

Stefon Diggs Gets $69M Bag From New England Patriots Coming Off Torn ACL

With the injuries behind him, Diggs, who has been in the news because of his alleged exploits with women such as rapstress Cardi B, is back in the AFC East.

The 31-year-old free agent and the Patriots agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $69 million with $26 million guaranteed. His $23 million yearly salary ties him with Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley for 16th highest among wide receivers.

ESPN Sources: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal including $26 million guaranteed with the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/jz9R3t4MQZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

Some Fans Doubt Stefon Diggs Can Still Be No. 1 WR For New England QB Drake Maye

Diggs is still rehabbing, but once healthy, he is expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver in New England for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. There have been some questions of his decline on social media since arriving for his one year stint in Houston.

Is Stefon Diggs on the decline? (Part 1)



I wanted to see if Houston was still getting an elite WR, so I looked at last year's film. My notes:



1. Inconsistent Effort, Frustrated

2. LOS Usage

3. Dysfunctional Offense



Here's every Stefon Diggs route in Week 14 👇@FFLeaguewinners pic.twitter.com/phIauNbUjh — Thomas Christopher (@ThomasCP_NFL) May 20, 2024

But Patriots fans realize he is the best option they have an she’s still an elite route runner.

Said one fan:

“Is Stefon Diggs still an elite WR? No Is stefon diggs the best WR the patriots have had in 5+ years when healthy? Absolutely Much needed signing that will be huge for Drake Maye”

We all know what Diggs can do when healthy and we also know that he can be a pain in the butt for quarterbacks despite his elite production. We also know he’s taken 10 years of NFL hits and had the worst injury of his career in his 30s. Does he have the temperament and enough left in the tank to be a go-to receiver for a young, developing QB?

NFL Player Jamree Kromah Says Stefon Diggs Is Still Elite

Ex Houston Texans running back Jonathan Wells and Chicago Bears player Jamree Kromah linked up on The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast to discuss whether or not Diggs will be the same dominating player who has accumulated 857 receptions and almost 10,500 receiving yards in his career. Kromah, 25, says there’s no doubt.

“Absolutely I still think Stefon Diggs can be a wide receiver 1 because of his (locker room) impact. He brings other guys around – especially other receivers – to be the best they can be. I feel like him going to New England, then you got a future promising quarterback in Drake Maye who showed a lot of flashes,” said Kromah, who believes that Diggs brings many intangibles to the field that aren’t mentioned often. “With Maye being a good quarterback and Stefon Diggs being the great wide receiver he is and will continue to be, I think that it’s a great 1-2 punch with him and Drake Maye in New England.”

‘I Like Them As A Couple’ | P. Diddy’s Ex Fling Yung Miami and NFL Player Accused Of Wrecking Cardi B and Offset’s Marriage Share Birthday Together

Will Stefon Diggs Be Healthy & Ready To Play In Week 1?

In the meantime, Diggs seems to be very well taken care of. After being accused on social media of breaking up Cardi B and Offset’s marriage, Cardi was recently seen with the NFL wide receiver, sitting in his Jeep, looking as if they were enjoying a night on the town.

Diggs was asked by reporters if he expects to be ready to suit up for the Patriots in Week 1.

“(Expletive), when the whistle blows, we’ll see,” Diggs said.

“Right now, I’m ahead of schedule,” Diggs continued. “I’m trying to stay ahead of schedule. I pretty much take it day by day. I try not to put the carriage before the house… I’ll let you know, though. We’ll keep playing it by ear.”

Hopefully Pats fans won’t have to wait too long to see their new prized receiver take the field.

