‘How Many Kids Were Born Last Year with the Last Name Diggs?’: Chris Blake Griffith Gives Graphic Details of Accusations Against Stefon Diggs While Telling Cardi B Not To Believe A ‘Liar’

Chris Blake Griffith is not letting Stefon Diggs off the hook so easily. The alleged victim has turned up the heat in his lawsuit, He is no longer being silent in public about the ordeal that he says the NFL star and father to Cardi B’s latest baby has put him through.

RELATED: Brother of Stefon and Trevon Diggs Under Investigation for Role In Alleged Elevator Attack, Potential Robbery at L.A. Apartment

Griffith is accusing Diggs of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy. The sexual assault allegedly occred at Diggs’ Maryland home in 2023. He also alleges that Diggs slipped him an unknown substance to get him sexually aroused. Addtional claims include Diggs conspiring with his brothers to have Griffith robebd and assaulted and targeted in order to keep the incident quiet. On top of that, Griffith says hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Sympathy for Griffith’s story has been met with much resistance from fans and others claiming he is lying and looking for a comeup. But recently the celebrity stylist and influencer has turned up the heat as his legal battle with Diggs continues to escalate.

Cardi B Defends Stefon Diggs, Says Griffth’s Story Is Inconsistent

Cardi also took to her Instagram recently to defend her estranged baby’s father.

“Y’all really got me defending a n****,” Cardi said. “I really, really, really… hate that.”

The famous rapper said she felt she had to respond because she believes people are ignoring inconsistencies in Chris’ allegations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Cardi B’s realtionship with Stefon Diggs is on rocky ground but she did come to his defense against multiple allegations levied by Chris Blake Griffith. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“It’s one thing for the internet to give false claims and report false news,” she said. “But for credible sources and credible people, they’re supposed to be talking about credible s***. They’re supposed to be doing their research.”

Cardi alleges that Chris changed his story multiple times after his initial allegations failed to gain traction from the public.

“This light skin albino came on the internet and told the story three different times,” she said. “When your story wasn’t getting picked up how you wanted it to get picked up, you juiced it up, and you spiced it.”

She also clapped back at bloggers and media outlets for failing to thoroughly examineChris’ claims.

“They’re not even doing their research to see how this man did the story two different ways,” she said.

Chris Blake Griffith Releases Alleged DMs With Stefon Diggs

Griffith released what he claims are direct messages from the former New England Patriots wide receiver as the civil case unfolds.

Over the weekend, Griffith took to his Instagram Stories to share screenshots of alleged direct messages exchanged with Diggs in May 2023. In one message, Diggs allegedly wrote, “Lol cmon get your a** bust.” Griffith allegedly responded, “Lol I commend ya confidence champ,” before Diggs reportedly replied, “Sick of you.”

Griffith accompanied the screenshots with a lengthy statement accusing Diggs of becoming hostile after repeatedly rejecting what he described as the NFL star’s sexual advances. It’s not looking good for Diggs, who just beat an assault charge from a former live-in lover and chef known as Mila Adams. This civil suit will be harder to beat. And while he isn’t facing jail time his reputation could take a serious hit.

Chris Blake Griffith Says Cardi B Is The One Who Was Lied To

Cardi B has jumped into the fray defending Diggs’ claims that Griffith is a liar, but everytime he’s on camera he appears confident and honest and claims its Diggs’ who is the liar.

“How many kids were born last year with the last name Diggs? A plethora? So he can’t be telling her all the truth. I don’t think she would’ve signed up for that,” Griffith told TMZ.

“How many kids were born last year with the last name Diggs? A plethora? So he can’t be telling her all the truth. I don’t think she would’ve signed up for that.”



Oh he ATE Cardi B the fuck up with that comment 😭

pic.twitter.com/0dYds12ni4 — Unpopular Opinions (@UnpopularAngles) July 18, 2026

Chris Blake Griffith Gives Graphic Details Of Alleged Encounter With Diggs Family

In a recent interview on Adam 22’s “No Jumper” podcast Griffith went off on everyone who said he was playing victim, explaining what he’s accusing Diggs of in graphic details.

“He kind of grabs you and licks your ear,” Adams asked him. “He put his tongue in my ear once we got out the car. When we were in the car he had pulled his d* out and started stroking that MF. I asked him to put it out but it’s a no go champ,” Griffith said. “Did he try to take your hand and put it on it,” Adam asked. “Had his arm around my shoulder and trying to pull me closer,” Griffith said.

He also says he didn’t have the ability to react as quickly as he should have because he was in shock and the magnitude of the person was also intimidating.



𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chris Blake goes OFF on the people saying he was playing victim and looking for money in his lawsuit against Stefon Diggs.



These stories are absolutely terrifying.



The Diggs files never end 🫣 pic.twitter.com/3Hv8aPdUa4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2026

Griffith says he feels like Diggs and his brothers were plotting to kill him, and they are still telling lies on him in order to get out of taking any culpability.

RELATED: “Stefon Tried To Drug Me…Have S*x W/ Me”: NFL Star Stefon Diggs Accused of Attempting To Violate Chris Blake Griffith Before Diggs’ Brothers Robbed Him In Vicious Elevator Attack

Anyway you slice it, the accusations against Diggs are terrible and as the case continues, expect more embarrassment for all parties involved.