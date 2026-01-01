‘Could Be Cardi B, Or One Of The Other 2’: Chef Mila Adams Says Stefon Diggs’ ‘Girlfriend’ Tried To Play Referee After NFL Wide Receiver Allegedly Strangled Her

In a shocking turn of events, New England wide receiver Stefon Diggs hasn’t gotten much time to enjoy his new child with Cardi B or the New England Patriots’ first AFC East division title since 2019.

After getting heat for spending time with one of his other baby’s mothers and kids instead of Cardi B and their newborn on Christmas, days later Diggs was charged with strangulation and assault by Chef Mila Adams.

Adams is a private chef who has worked for Diggs at his residence in Dedham, Massachusetts. Reports reveal that she is at the center of a criminal complaint accusing Diggs of physical assault resulting from a riff over unpaid wages. Details about her personal background, such as age, education, or prior professional history, are not widely documented in the sources, as the focus has been on the incident itself.

RELATED: “Tried To Choke Her Using The Crook Of His Elbow Against Her Neck” | Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Accused Of Assault Again…This Time By Private Chef

The Alleged Incident With Stefon Diggs & Chef Mila Adams

In reports filed by Dedham Police Department dated December 16, 2025, Adams alleges that on December 2, 2025, while she was at Diggs’ home, a confrontation ensued over payment that Adams claims she was owed.

She stated that Diggs, who signed a three-year/$65M contract with the Patriots allegedly entered her unlocked bedroom uninvited, smacked her across the face, then strangled her from behind lodging his elbow in her neck, which made her fear for her life.

Further claims say he tossed her onto the bed as a finale. After Diggs left the room, Adams says she had redness on her upper chest but did not take a photo.

Why Did The Incident Occur?

According to reports, the dispute reportedly inflamed after Adams had to vacate the premises for a week to accommodate house guests. Adams was reportedly unhappy that she had to leave with no financial travel assistance and was not compensated for the time she was away.

Adams mentioned that Diggs required her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as a condition for receiving the owed payment, which she refused.

Apparently, there’s plenty of things going on at Diggs’ crib that Adams as a resident cook was privy to. In alleged text conversations leaked between the two, posted by Black Sports Online, Adams accuses Diggs’ home of being a “circus.”

Why Did Adams Eventually Decide To Call the Police?

One can only imagine what that looks like.

“You will pay me out for the season and the money you said you would give me for my business, wasted my fucken time being here, cause you got a f-ken circus going on, I’m out of your life,” one of the messages said.

Diggs gave much resistance, daring Adams to bring someone to his house to collect.

Adams says she initially didn’t want to blow up Diggs’ spot because of his celebrity status. She says she later did so after receiving messages she believes were connected to Diggs and his cronies.

One suspicious call was from someone she described as Diggs’ “girlfriend” downplaying the incident.

Photo: Getty Images

Fans React To Mysterious Phone Call Adams Got: Was Cardi B There?

Social media immediately assumed that girlfriend was Cardi B, but Diggs has gotten several women pregnant over the past year so it’s hard to be sure. Cardi B would have the most to lose, same as Diggs if her name was involved in another potential assault case. Being the side piece of a notorious womanizer (allegedly) who also beats women isn’t a good look for Cardi’s “I’m winning now” image.

“To be COMPLETELY fair…the report says “girlfriend” and Diggs is having like 3 children right now lol It could be Cardi, or it could be one of the other 2. He was a busy man 7-9 months ago,” one fan joked on X.

We’ll probably never know anytime soon because police attempted to contact Diggs multiple times without response, leading to a criminal complaint for felony strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery. Diggs is scheduled for arraignment later in December 2025.

Most fans feel like its a money grab for Adams because she waited so long to report it and didn’t capture any visible marks.

“Not to get conspiratorial, but this is a bad faith cash grab by the chef and/or her attorney. They set the bait, get him to react, it goes public, and now she lawyers up,” one fan suggested on X. “He did something,” said another fan referencing Diggs. ” Not as bad as she’s saying and not as bad as he’s not saying!” “They need proof. They can’t just make an arrest on he said/she said. If the victim has marks on her neck, then they have reasonable cause,” one netizen said. “Diggs isn’t arrested nor is he any legal trouble at the present time . Zero proof. 2 weeks to report. No injuries Nothing,” another person on X who doubts Adams’ allegations said.

Diggs Proclaims His Innocence

Diggs has denied the allegations, describing them as stemming from an “employee-employer financial dispute” and suggesting that an opportunist is at work.

RELATED: ‘I Was Drugged’: NFL Star Stefon Diggs Is Fighting Back Against Hideous Allegations By Influencer Chris Blake Griffith

This latest assault charge comes amidst another legal case for Diggs, in which male influencer Chris Blake Griffith filed a November 2025 lawsuit accusing Doggs of sexual battery by a male influencer.

Stefon diggs currently has 4 kids on the way with 4 different birds each of them as dumber than the last 🐐 pic.twitter.com/O9duHDwl1M — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) November 3, 2025

Diggs has denied all accusations, but they keep coming at him like a Drake Maye missile.