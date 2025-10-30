‘Like Who Does That To Their Sister??’: Stefon Diggs Dragged Into Pregnancy Rumors When India Love Puts Her Sister On Blast…Will Cardi Respond?

According to rumor reports online, Cardi B’s latest baby’s father, NFL star Stefon Diggs, allegedly got India Love’s sister Crystal pregnant two months ago before she aborted it. An old clip allegedly shows India slipping up about it and Crystal breaking down in tears, fans say he still flies to Los Angeles just to see her.

Did India Love Divulge Her Sister Cystal’s Secret Lovechild With Stefon Diggs?

In a video that has over 2 million views, India and her sister were at a restaurant talking and eating while on a live stream. Somewhere along the conversion India responds to a viewer, saying, “you guys are giving her exactly what she’s fishing for.” To which her sister responded, “What am I fishing for? To which India blurted back, “You’re eating for two remember.”

Then immediately Crystal’s demeanor changed and she looked very unhappy, like she was holding backs tears and couldn’t believe what India revealed. She just sat there with her arms crossed staring at her sister, who seemed to enjoy blowing up the spot.

RELATED: “He Mine But I’m Single” | Fans Side-Eye, Side Piece Cardi B As Mystery Woman Allegedly Spends Cowboy Carter Weekend In Atlanta With Stefon Diggs and His Family On Private Jet

Social Media Reacts To Video Of India Love Revealing Sister’s Rumored Pregnancy With Stefon Diggs

We don’t know as much about Crystal’s dating history as we do her sister, but plenty of people online felt India Love was definitely trying to start some drama.

“She’s in the video doing lame sh*t now they using this for stories about her sister and another N- that may not even be true, but she opened the floodgates,” said one fan, blasting India Love for starting drama at her sister’s expense. “Super lame: And I can tell it completely threw Crystal like she couldn’t utter a word because India was live. I know that definitely caused her not to tell india no more of her personal business,” another netizen said. “She’s been a terrible person from the jump,” added a third fan. “like who does that to their sister?? and you can tell she didn’t slip it was intentional, such a weirdo,” added a fourth netizen, agreeing that India Love crossed the line in her latest clout chase.

The conversation also switched to Cardi B’s choice of fathers for her children.

“Cardi really just picking her n** from the pits of cheaters international,” quipped one fan. “Ion feel sorry for no woman that sleeps and gets pregnant by a man with 2 or more bm’s”

India Love is a well known IG model and influencer, with an impressive list of confirmed and rumored celebrity hookups:

Ron Robinson, former NFL and CFL player (August 2010 to April 2014), Rapper Soulja Boy (September 2013 to 2015), Football player Brandon Wimberly: (April-June 2014), Justin Combs (2014 to September 2015), Rapper The Game (August 2014 to September 2017), Boxer J’Leon Love (February to April 2015) Lou1etay (October 2015 to November 2015), Basketball player Cliff Dixon (March to September 2016), Rick Ross (October 2016 to April 2017), Drake (October 2016), Lil Yachty (July to October 2017), Singer Rich the Kid (November 2017 to May 2018), NFL’s Jonnu Smith (May to November 2018) Rapper Sheck Wes (December 2018 to June 2019) Rapper Roddy Ricch (January 2020), Boxer Devin Haney (July 2021 to early 2023). Early in the romance, he gifted India a 2022 Range Rover as per an Instagram post.

RELATED: ‘Wasn’t He with India Love?’: The Game’s Attack on Alleged Child Predator Has Fans Calling Out His Controversial Relationship with Teenaged India Love

Diggs Being Accused Of Impregnating India Love’s Sister Not Shocking To Fans

This is not surprising, as Diggs is known to have a harem of women and Cardi B happens to be at the top right now as far as the public is concerned. Hitching up with one of the most famous music stars on the globe is never a bad look for a guy like Diggs, whose former teammates once voted him the guy they would least want to date their sister.

With the fall out between Cardi B and Offset being so public and volatile and coinciding with her new relationship with Diggs and a new album that was certified double platinum on the Billboard 200 as of early October, Cardi had perfect timing with all of her drama and the coverage her new baby with the New England Patriots star afforded her.

And Cardi leans into the drama like nobody else, so she was definitely in her zone over the past year, stepping out in public with Diggs, then being seen on a boat with him and a flock of bikini-clad women surrounding him and enjoying colorful, powdery substances. Cardi scoffed at any criticism or concern that she was biting off more than she can chew with Diggs by having his baby shortly after having her third baby (Kulture, Wave and Blossom) with her ex-husband. Cardi remained loud and proud as her ex Offset’s life calmly faded into the background.

RELATED: “She Wishes He Wouldn’t Be A Scumbag And Flirt Back” | Sources Say Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Cardi B Are Upset With Notorious Playboy Stefon Diggs

Rumors and whispers and factual proof of escapades with other women are not hard to find.

New England Patriots Winning Big With Stefon Diggs

Meanwhiile, Diggs has 42 receptions and a TD for a New England Patriots team that is flying high at 6-2 and leading the AFC Division by a game over the Buffalo Bills. Diggs is the veteran leader of a receiving core that is elevating weekly along with the play of second-year signal caller Drake Maye.

#Patriots WR Stefon Diggs on Drake Maye’s improvement:



“Same guy each and everyday. He grinds, cracks a couple jokes… It’s surprising to everybody else, it’s not a surprise to me.”



When asked if Maye’s jokes are funny Diggs said, “Hell no, he ain’t got jokes.”



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/wRfylsJ0wC — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 16, 2025

He’s bounced back from an ACL injury that shortened his stint in Houston to one season and is beign a leader and handling his business on the field. But he stays on the minds of social media because of his Cardi B family tree. She’s given a new, respectable meaning to “Babby Daddy,” celebrating their relationship at every turn.

Behind the scenes, however, everyone knows that Diggs is a man that doesn’t let any women own his heart and is conducting business as usual according to these latest developments.