“He Mine But I’m Single” | Fans Side-Eye, Side Piece Cardi B As Mystery Woman Allegedly Spends Cowboy Carter Weekend In Atlanta With Stefon Diggs and His Family On Private Jet

Not long ago rapper Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs were seen together sitting front row at a New York Knicks playoff game. Then they were seen together having way too much fun on a boat trip on Miami’s South Beach. And just recently Diggs popped up the “Bodak Yellow” femcee during Paris Fashion Week and rented out a castle for the two during his stay.

RELATED: ’Y’all Just Switching Girlfriends’: Cam Newton Can’t Understand Why Stefon Diggs and Offset Are Using Cardi B and Sky Marlene For Wifey Swap

The gesture had everyone thinking that they were solid and locked in. That is until the “Outside” songstress scrubbed her Instagram account of all pics and memories of Diggs a few days later. This led many to ask did Cardi B just soft-launch a breakup from the New England Patriots pass catcher? In this era where social media is king that’s become the norm when things go awry in many celebrity relationships.

Stefon Diggs Caught Creeping? NFL Star Allegedly Spent Beyoncé Concert Weekend With Mystery Woman Chels Marie—Not Cardi B

SEE HERE: https://t.co/mhX72PL6SQ pic.twitter.com/LqwaG1GZHZ — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) July 16, 2025

Diggs Looks Like He’s Moved On

Known as a playboy, it seems as if Diggs has moved on. This past weekend he was in Atlanta for Cowboy Carter (Beyoncé) weekend. And it seems a young lady by the name of Chels Marie was by his side, on his private jet and hanging out with Diggs’ mom, some friends and other family members. Marie even posted multiple pics and snaps from the excursion which quickly disappeared.

Sources claim Diggs made her delete them in an effort to keep their not-so-casual hookup from getting out. Too late, because followers pounced the moment Marie began sharing images from the private jet and other places. Not done, she then sent what seems like an indirect message to Cardi B:

“He mine but I’m single.”

Cardi B Deletes All Photos Of Stefon Diggs From Her Instagram Amid Breakup Rumors 💔 pic.twitter.com/rx2c1oFRVY — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) July 6, 2025

Offset Revels In Cardi’s Drama

In the aftermath of Cardi scrubbing her IG account of all things Diggs, her soon-to-be ex-husband didn’t miss the opportunity to show how much he approves of the alleged breakup.

“You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer.”

Diggs Prepping For First Year In New England

After spending the first five years of his career in Minnesota, Diggs spent the next and best four years of his current 11-year career in Buffalo where he was selected to the Pro Bowl all four years and an All-Pro twice. Diggs even led the league receptions and yards in 2020, his first season in Buffalo.

He spent last season in Houston and played eight games before tearing his ACL.

In his career Diggs has 857 receptions for 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns.