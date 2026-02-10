‘Put Too Much Stock In Stefon Diggs When It Comes To a Relationship’: Mase Says Cardi B Overinvested In Notorious NFL Playboy Who Owes Her Nothing

The rumors that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have broken up after Super Bowl 60 on Sunday seems to be official. The two mutually unfollowed one another on Instagram after the big game on February 8.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Rumored To Break Up After Super Bowl

The rapper was on hand at Levi’s Stadium to perform as part of Bad Bunny’s halftime show, while Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, caught three balls in the big game. The couple just welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025.

We don’t know the exact details or timing of the split. Reports suggest that Cardi says they were broken up long before the Super Bowl. This video of Cardi B being asked if she had any words for her boyfriend Diggs prior to the game says it all. Look at Cardi’s face when she says “Good luck.”

Stefon did something to Cardi bro because the way they are fumbling right now!! 😂😂😂



That’s why she said “good luck!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IUiV8hWghP — Quietly Krowned (@BrooklynCreme) February 9, 2026

There was something apparently brewing prior to Diggs allegedly being caught in a hotel room with another woman one hour after the Super Bowl. Also prior to both Cardi and Diggs ditching the $1.2M Super Bowl party she paid for, after New England lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Rapper/Podcaster Mase Says Cardi B Invested Too Much In Notorious Playboy Stefon Diggs

However, Cam’ron and Mase had their own perspective on this strange relationship between Cardi B and notorious playboy Stefon Diggs, which has been blown up and sensationalized by the media and both celebrities have also capitalized on. It was discussed on their “It Is What It Is” sport show.

Mase speaks on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs break up after the Patriots Super Bowl loss.



“He can bring whoever he wants to the game, he doesn’t owe Cardi B anything like that…when you think about it she was still technically married when he got her pregnant.” pic.twitter.com/98FbfZP51X — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) February 10, 2026

Mase broke it down from his perspective and put the majority of the blame on Cardi B’s decision making.

“I look at it like that… We love Cardi B up here and love Nicki Minaj, everybody. I think when it comes to this situation, we may have put too much stock in Stefon Diggs when it comes to a relationship. I like to keep it on sports and if we keep it on sports then this is his football game and he can bring anybody he wants to the game. He doesn’t owe Cardi B anything like that.”

According to various reports that’s just what Diggs did. Inviting his other baby’s mother K’Yanna Barber and their son to the Super Bowl. He also allegedly flew his “bestie” out and she was at his hotel. The most embarrassing moment for Cardi was probably when Diggs’ “main chick” Pree was shown sitting with his mom prior to the game.

Duh he dumped her ass. He brought his main chick there and had her sitting with his mom. The nfl used Cardi as a back up dancer and Steffon used her for free press. Damn pic.twitter.com/Hjqboqg8tr — realityishere (@realityiskey91) February 9, 2026

Mase continued: “When you think about it she was still technically probably married when she got pregnant. How much stock can you put in another married person? If you got a woman and she got a husband, the dude can’t really put all this stock into her. Can he?

If it was a young lady and this man was married to somebody else, she couldn’t put all her eggs in one basket. (Cardi) overplayed it. There were rumors that it was a $1M party and she invested too much, I think. Sometimes you can’t invest too much in people, not in the beginning.”

Mase has a great point. When you get past the fantasy celebrity world and try to establish a real relationship with someone that includes raising a child, the character of the individual is what counts. Not the digits on the pay check. Not the clout or the perception it gives others. Cardi B wanted to appear to be happy to be rid of her ex-husband. Whatever comes of her relationship with Diggs she proudly welcomed, fostered and facilitated the results.

Some people feel like she was used by both Diggs and the NFL, who capitalized on her fan base similar to how they did with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. That relationship, however, seems to be a normal and healthy one. On the other hand, Cardi and Stefon’s is a social media circus.

In the end, karma is real and when people get into messy situations with no true foundation, it will only crumble when faced with the reality of the moment.

Nah she’s stupid! Cardi let the NFL and Steffon play her dumb ass! She got dumped tonight, Steffon had Pree there the whole weekend. Plus she was sitting with his mom and family, the NFL put that hoe on stage as a prop and wasn’t allowed to TOUCH MIC 🎤! Cope 🤣🤣😭🤣 BG down bad… pic.twitter.com/NSYlTILwmT — realityishere (@realityiskey91) February 9, 2026

“Nah she’s stupid! Cardi let the NFL and Steffon play her dumb ass! She got dumped tonight, Steffon had Pree there the whole weekend. Plus she was sitting with his mom and family, the NFL put that hoe on stage as a prop and wasn’t allowed to TOUCH MIC ! Cope BG down bad,” one fan captioned on X above an alleged video showing Stefon Diggs’ real girlfriend sitting with his family prior to the game. Is Cardi B OK Emotionally?

It is ironic, however, that as soon as the Super Bowl ends, the relationship ends. Almost like a script. You could have seen that things were going downhill when Cardi fell twerking on a robot.

🛑The Robot was feeling Cardi B a lil too much …hence fell on TOP of her cause Cardi B did moves like that 🤣😲☠️



this angle looks insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/08iFM5QK7h — DeadBull (@dead_bull1) February 8, 2026

Things just seem weird in her world.

When Cardi first hooked up with Diggs, it was allegedly while she was still married to former husband Offset. The way the entire relationship with Diggs developed and how hard Cardi fought to appear to be in control of the situation was creepy from the beginning.

Cardi B left her husband Offset because of cheating to be one of the many women for Stefon Diggs



And somehow we are supposed to take women serious???pic.twitter.com/52oq9qSmpR — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) September 20, 2025

It didn’t totally add up and fans across social media flooded timelines with their opinions on the union. And now the rumored breakup keeps both Cardi and Diggs in the social media cycle.