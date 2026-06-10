‘Masculine Men Are Becoming a Dying Breed’: As Stefon Diggs Faces New Allegations, His Lifestyle and Fashion Choices Are Being Questioned By Fans  

Stefon Diggs beat the charges when it came to a former $2K per-week private chef with benefits, accusing him of assaulting her in his home. Judges found in favor of Diggs, largely dismissing Mila Adams’ claims.

With that situation behind him, Diggs has not found a new NFL home yet since being released by the New England Patriots amidst all of his drama. He also has another legal obstacle to overcome after a federal judge ordered the NFL wide receiver to give a fuller answer about his relationship with a sexual assault accuser concerning an alleged 2023 incident.

RELATED: ‘I Was Drugged’: NFL Star Stefon Diggs Is Fighting Back Against Hideous Allegations By Influencer Chris Blake Griffith

Stefon Diggs Fighting Back Against Serious Allegations By Influencer Chris Blake Griffith

Diggs has fought back against disturbing reports and rumors involving his off the field behavior. Now he must disprove the story of an influencer named Chris Blake Griffith, who claims Diggs attempted to drug, SA him and plotted to have him killed in 2023.

RELATED: “Stefon Tried To Drug Me…Have S*x W/ Me”: NFL Star Stefon Diggs Accused of Attempting To Violate Chris Blake Griffith Before Diggs’ Brothers Robbed Him In Vicious Elevator Attack

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Diggs filed a libel lawsuit against the influencer, claiming he fabricated a story about an alleged interaction between him and the athlete at Diggs’ home. In the lawsuit, Diggs claimed he, Griffith, and other social media influencers spent the night at a club in May 2023 after attending a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C. Diggs says that after their night out, he invited everyone back to his home in Rockville, Maryland. Elsewhere in the documents, Diggs claimed that while at his home, he went into his bedroom before having his assistant escort Griffith from the residence.

Chris Blake Griffith Is Accusing Stefon Diggs Of Trying To Drug and SA Him

When Diggs was with the Houston Texans prior to making a Super Bowl run with the Patriots, Griffith accused the WR of drugging him and trying to engage in sexual activities with him, claiming it was the catalyst for him getting jumped by Stefon’s brother.

Yes this story has various legs involved.

According to reports, Griffith previously filed a lawsuit against Diggs’ brother, Darez, after he allegedly tried to rob and attack Griffith inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on May 29, 2023. Griffth, an entertainment marketing manager, also made strong allegations that Diggs drugged him and attempted to engage in sexual activity, and the elevator robbery and attack was retaliation and intimidation.

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Darez Diggs, the brother of Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs, is being sued by Griffith for over $100,000 in jewelry and other property allegedly lost in the attack plus, pain, suffering and emotional distress, according to TMZ. Griffith did not initially make this accusation through any direct social post but rather as a comment under a post.

Griffith Speaks Out Via Social Media Post

A viral screenshot of Griffith’s comment was posted, where he denounced the spread of any misinformation, saying:

“The derivative of all this s*it is that Stefon tried to drug me and then have s*x w/ me, and I escaped unscathed (THANK YOU JESUS+) but I now knew his ‘secret’ and that didn’t sit well w/ him. Weeks later after his failed s*xual attempt on me (bc I don’t play like that and never have), Marsean (Digg’s half-brother) realized that I was no longer affiliated w/ his half-brother, and because he’s broke.”

Diggs vs. Griffith Case

The case, Diggs v. Griffith, is in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. Court docket records list Diggs as plaintiff, Griffith as defendant and counter-claimant, and show Griffith filed a counterclaim on November 21, 2025. The docket also shows Griffith later filed motions to compel discovery in April 2026.

While things aren’t looking good these days for Diggs, he reportedly scored one discovery win. Reports say the judge ruled he does not have to answer questions about prior possession or distribution of controlled substances. The new order also gives him 14 days from June 3 to provide the additional answers, with possible sanctions if he does not comply.

Stefon Diggs' pictures is going viral after posting on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ElmIawiJYN — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 9, 2026

Fans React To Diggs’ Court Hearing & Fashion Choice

In addition to this drama, recent pictures surfaced of Diggs sporting some of his new fashions. Fans had plenty to say about the lingering accusations and Diggs’ fits.

“you do see they label them incels. Masculine men are becoming a dying breed,” said one fan. “Maaan I done heard a lot of our sisters say you got watch them ninjas that like to f so many different women. Maybe they ain’t lying,” one X user commented. “Has so many baby mamas he has to turn into one,” one fan joked. “There’s a woman out there somewhere that got pregnant by this dude lmaooo,” one woman on X said.

As far as his case goes, he still as people who support him and feel like Griffith is trying to capitalize financially, same as Adams.

This whole thing smells like a setup for a payday. A guy waits years, then drops detailed assault claims right as Diggs is balling out? Judge forcing “detailed non-evasive” answers is fair game, but let’s be real innocent until proven guilty still exists, even for rich athletes.… pic.twitter.com/vT0PhW4BiJ — Stephen O.T.C1®️ (@Stephen78818951) June 9, 2026

“This whole thing smells like a setup for a payday. A guy waits years, then drops detailed assault claims right as Diggs is balling out? Judge forcing ‘detailed non-evasive’ answers is fair game, but let’s be real innocent until proven guilty still exists, even for rich athletes. Hope the truth comes out quick, not another ‘he said/he said’ that ruins a career. Court of public opinion already moving too fast,” one fan said, before getting checked on the accuracy of his statement.

Griffith Supports Push Back Against Those Doubting Allegations Against Diggs

“he didn’t wait, it’s been all over the blogs. the guy posted it on IG the week after it happened with camera footage and all- it’s just now getting big enough that a judge is entertaining it,” another X user commented. “He’s been talking about the assault on social media for years. There’s video of him being jumped by Diggs’ people,” added another netizen. “That’s why the judge asked to explain where he knows this man. Clearly there is evidence they have met at some point,” a third fan replied.

While Diggs searches for his next NFL destination, his private life is once again playing out in public. His recent baby with rapper Cardi B is past news, as Diggs seems to be dealing with something new every day.