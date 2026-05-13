‘Left Her Husband For This Can’t Make It Up’: Video Emerges Of Cardi B Violently Screaming At Stefon Diggs Outside Coffee Shop Days After Mother’s Day Smooch

Sometimes you wonder what’s real and what’s fake in the world of Cardi B. After supposedly trying to work things out with Diggs who recently beat assault charges levied against him by a former live-in chef, a now viral post on X shows video of what’s described as Cardi B hysterically yelling at someone who was nonchalantly leaning on an expensive car outside of an establishment. She seemed to be trailed by a bodyguard.

Heartbreaking: Former Patriots star WR Stefon Diggs and his baby mama Cardi B got into a MASSIVE fight outside of a coffee shop in Maryland.



They share Stefon's fourth child, the first together.



Diggs now has four different baby mamas 😳 pic.twitter.com/LO0rCrmao8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 13, 2026

The caption reads:

“Heartbreaking: Former Patriots star WR Stefon Diggs and his baby mama Cardi B got into a MASSIVE fight outside of a coffee shop in Maryland. They share Stefon’s fourth child, the first together. Diggs now has four different baby mamas “

We can’t confirm that the man was Stefon Diggs, but from what you can make out in the video the man bears a stunning resemblance, haircut and all. Just a few days ago, Cardi B was seen with Diggs kissing and chumming it up on Mother’s Day, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

Fan React To Alleged Video Of Cardi B Screaming On Stefon Diggs

Cardi was taken to task by some fans for rekindling any romance with Diggs who has a harem of baby’s mothers and is still dealing with legal troubles from disturbing allegations, this time from a male. Others stood by her decisions and celebrated the amount of pain and embarrassment she’s able to endure for the sake/appearance of true love.

RELATED: “Her 4th Child, His 4th This Year”: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Announce Baby, Fans and Foes Can’t Deny She’s A Legendary Shot Caller

“I literally JUST read the people’s articles about them working things out. Chile…. I want so much better for Cardi. I knew of Stefon’s proclivities before they dated, and I knew what was coming but I thought it was just gonna be a little fling for the tour. Chasing that dream of dating the star player has got to end for these ladies. They ain’t shit. Never will be,” one unsympathetic fan commented.

“Two of the most toxic seeming people on earth not getting along? The hell you say!,” said another fan in the comments.

“That’s what she gets, and I’m a supporting fan of her music not these foolish relationships,” one X user said.

“Trouble in paradise already? This relationship moves faster than NFL trades. Pass the popcorn,” chirped one netizen.

“Left her husband for this. Can’t Make It Up,” another concluded.

Cardi B either makes very questionable choices, or she does anything to grab a headline. Either way she wears her heart on her sleeve and that might not be the best choice for people who don’t have $500M to clean up after the mess.