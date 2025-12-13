‘I’m a Whole Football B*tch’: Cardi B Is Dedicated To Becoming NFL’s First Lady of Hip-Hop With Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs While Wanting All Patriots Smoke

Life is pretty good for New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The former Maryland Terrapins star is not only having a bounce back season (64 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns) for the upstart and very surprising (11-2) Patriots. Diggs, a ten-year vet has been a godsend for an offense led by MVP candidate and second-year quarterback Drake Maye that lacks proven experience at wide receiver.

RELATED: ‘I Like Them As A Couple’ | P. Diddy’s Ex Fling Yung Miami and NFL Player Accused Of Wrecking Cardi B and Offset’s Marriage Share Birthday Together

Off the field Diggs is having the time of his life. The former 2015 fifth-round pick who’s known as a bit of a ladies’ man, has had his share of attractive women. But none move the meter like his current girlfriend and baby mama Cardi B. The female emcee who recently gave birth to her fourth child and first with Diggs, is now claiming her set (or NFL team) and she’s made it loud and clear for everyone.

Cardi B is standing 10 toes down behind the Patriots 🤣



"I'm a football b*tch now. I'm all in it b*tch. I want smoke over the Patriots any time, any day."

pic.twitter.com/QErAM2d9rV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 12, 2025

Bodak Yellow Songstress Is All In On The Patriot Way

In a video recently shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), the “WAP” femcee had this to say about her man’s squad.

“I’m a football b*tch now,” Cardi B said. “I like football. I ain’t really grow up watching football and none of that sh*t. You know, I’m a Dominican b*tch.

“I grew up watching baseball, basketball from time to time, but now I’m a whole football b*tch. Like I’m all in it. I want smoke. I want smoke over the Patriots any time, any day.”

Not really surprising that the “Outside” rapper is all in on the Patriots, especially after enjoying the team’s early season win over the Atlanta Falcons from team owner Bob Kraft’s suite.

RELATED: Report: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged In Sex Sting Operation

WILD: When #Patriots owner Robert Kraft danced on stage with Cardi B at an event.



😭😭😭



Cardi B is now dating Stefon Diggs, who New England signed yesterday.



pic.twitter.com/SXBHRQhtXe — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 26, 2025

Huge Game In Foxboro This Weekend

As the team prepares to face AFC East foe Buffalo (9-4) on Sunday in a huge late division tilt with a lot at stake, one has to wonder will Cardi make her way to northeast part of the country. It’s a game with huge playoff ramifications for both, a Patriots win and they will win the division for the first time since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. A Bills win and they’re just one game behind the Patriots with three games to play.

New England stunned the Bills in Orchard Park earlier this season behind the aforementioned Diggs’s best game as a Patriot (10 receptions for 146 yards). It was his finest game in two seasons.

Patriots Underdogs Despite Early Season Win And Success

Heading into Sunday’s tilt the Bills are 1.5-point favorites, and in Diggs’ opinion that’s even better.

“I feel like that’s good for us,” Diggs said.

“Being an underdog, people like us have been an underdog our whole life, we’re going to have something to prove regardless of it. The main thing is, it gets exciting when you’re the underdog, when you’ve got a lot to prove, when you’re playing with that edge and playing aggressive. Nobody believes in us but us. The record is surprising to everybody and we just take it one game at a time and we’ll do the same thing with this one.”

Cardi is all in with her NFL allegiance and this is her moment of WAG glory. Like everything else she’s done in her life, she’s leaning into her new identity and all haters and fans can do is watch.