Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty: Chef Jamila Adams Crumbles In Court As His Lawyers Accuse Her Of $5.5M Extortion Plot



When the dust settled, Stefon Diggs was found not guilty by a jury of his peers on charges that he assaulted and strangled his former private chef Jamila Adams.



Stefon Diggs's lawyers spoke to the media and said that people need to stop targeting professional athletes and trying to extract money. 💰💰💰



He also said Stefon diggs is emotional and hopes a NFL team can sign him 🏈 pic.twitter.com/RTeQzRiJHT — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 5, 2026

Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty

Diggs’ attorneys said the alleged assault never happened and questioned Adams’ credibility and whether the dispute was about money, relationship tensions — including a disagreement over a planned trip to Miami — or the alleged assault.

According to AP, “They pointed to financial demands she made and testimony from friends and employees who said she did not appear injured in the days after the encounter, while prosecutors argued the case rests on her account of what happened inside the home.”

Defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell told jurors during closing arguments that prosecutors didn’t present “a single shred of credible evidence” that an assault occurred.

The Stefon Diggs and Jamila Adams assault trial dropped bombshells immediately, when the NFL star’s former private chef revealed that their working relationship was sexual.

Her lawyers described it as “friends with benefits.”

Diggs’ lawyers deny that a strangulation or assault ever took place, and Adams is a scorned former employee who is trying to extort Diggs with a concocted story about him assaulting her in the bedroom of his home.

Jamila Adams Extortion Plot?

On Day 2, more shells were falling, as 10 minutes into testimony, Adams testified that she was offered money by Diggs to recant her statement after his lawyers had her on the ropes for a second.

“Three weeks ago, your lawyer demanded $5.5M from Stefon Diggs didn’t you,” Diggs’ lawyer asked Adams, who clearly didn’t like the question.

After hesitating for a few seconds, she shot back:

“Mr Diggs offered me 100K to recant my statement.”

Diggs’ lawyers moved to strike the statement, and the judge informed the jury that the last part of the “witnesses’ statement” wouldn’t be admissible.

Diggs Tried To End Messy Relationship On Good Terms: Adams Had Other Plans

In another tense exchange, according to a caption of the video on x. “Defense lawyers presented text messages from December where Mila Adams texted Stefon Diggs that he will need to pay her for the rest of the Patriots season and money for her business (restaurant she wanted to open).”

Despite Diggs’ cordial response and clearly telling her he wanted to break off the business arrangement while still paying her, she wanted more .

“Mila Adams was confused and couldn’t answer the question,” the caption read.

Defense lawyer presented text messages from dec where Mila Adams texted Stefon diggs that he will need to pay her for the rest of the patriots season and money for her business (restaurant she wanted to open)



Mila Adams was confused and couldn’t answer the question https://t.co/WbxbDUJCPQ pic.twitter.com/4uOYY8fw0U — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 5, 2026

It’s getting sticky up in that courthouse, and it’s clear that Adams doesn’;t just want justice for an alleged assault, where she says Diggs yoked her up and thrust her onto a bed. She is looking for a big-time payday.

If Diggs had given up the $5.5M, maybe that would have been enough to spare his embarrassment and potential devastating blow to his career.

In the past, Adams has made it clear that she doesn’t just seek monetary compensation for her alleged ordeal as Digg’s private chef. She wants justice served in the form of criminal penalties.

Clearly, once $100K was offered, it wasn’t going to be enough. Her lawyers are going for the jugular.

Fans React To Day 2 Of Stefon Diggs Trial

Social media wasn’t buying Adams’ shaky first two days on the stand. Her inability to answer ‘simple’ questions was befuddling to many. It was almost like she was the one on trial. Most accused her of fabricating a case of extortion against a rich man who has zero discipline when it comes to separating business and pleasure.

“Throw the whole thing out the window already. This is a weak case from jump. She couldn’t even answer basic questions without dodging. What a waste of everybody’s time,” one user commented.

“Man wrap this up. This is embarrassing. How did this weak ass case even get approved in the first place ? From here on out false accusers should get the exact same penalty the person would’ve gotten. I bet the lies will stop,” another disgruntled fan said.

“Diggs is going through all this because he couldn’t keep his thing in his pants. This is why you don’t mess around with the help,” a third netizen commented.

“This girl is getting absolutely cooked,” a fan said on X. “Did she really think she would just shake Diggs down? Or what is her end game?”

“Now how is she going to pay these attorneys when she loses??? She really should have just gone to civil court with her shady ass,” another agreed.