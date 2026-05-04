‘There Was No Strangulation’: First Day of Testimony For Stefon Diggs Trial, Live-In Chef Jamila Adams Confirms Sexual Relationship With NFL Star

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs‘ love affair started to turn south when it was discovered that he had produced multiple babies in the same year, and his career with the New England Patriots came to an end when he became embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his former personal chef.

RELATED: “Tried To Choke Her Using The Crook Of His Elbow Against Her Neck” | Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Accused Of Assault Again…This Time By Private Chef

Stefon Diggs’ Ex Personal Chef Jamila Adams Testifies They Had Sexual Relationship

Jamila Adams, Stefon Diggs’ former personal chef, testified in Dedham District Court, recounting her relationship with Diggs and the alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 2, 2025.

Well, Diggs has been quiet, but the case continues and DJ Akademiks posted a clip of the actual trial, where the alleged victim admits that she and Stefon would engage in sexual activity, which sheds new light on the confrontation and how it was presented to the media.

The infamous chef w the bbl that Steffon Diggs hired testified that he was bussing open dem cheeks after she’d make him breakfast. Steffon a wild boy nigga was smashing the whole staff the record label and the Mf group at this point… wonder when he had time for football pic.twitter.com/mTSkFrrwt3 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 4, 2026

In court, Adams was asked, “how would you describe your relationship with Mr. Diggs?”

“She replied: I would say it’s complicated. It started out as friends and became sexual and we would meet up, hang out and we decided I would come work for him in February of 2025.”

So clearly, Diggs’ sexual appetite extends far beyond the high profile women he dates or the ones who birthed his children. He basically had a live-in cook and sex partner.

Adams described the incident as Diggs entering her bedroom, slapping her, yoking her up and then tossing her onto the bed. She testified that the altercation was due to a dispute over unpaid wages and that she did not seek medical treatment at the time. Adams is the only witness to the alleged assault.

Diggs’ Legal Team Totally Disputes Jamila Admas’ Accusations Of Assault

“There was no assault. There was no strangulation,” is what Diggs’ legal team said first to the court and the jury.

“The common wealth has no physical or medical evidence… There are (however) videos showing no injury at all.”

According to Diggs’’ legal team, the two had a personal business dispute and from there, Adams’ team started trying to extort Diggs for money.

“At times they were friends with benefits, ” Diggs’ lawyer said, which led to a monetarily beneficial relationship for her, opening connections.

Diggs’ Legal Team Says Relationship With Private Chef Fractured After Financial Dispute: Fans React

They claim that Adams was ultimately upset about Diggs taking the side of her business partner over her in a particular situation. Adams has maintained that she confronted Diggs over “unpaid wages, “ which led to an alleged physical assault in his bedroom.

We are sure to see a much deeper narrative woven and already see that with the opening testimony. The pushback against Diggs and Adams was equal. Neither seem to be receiving much sympathy from the peanut gallery.

“Shameless woman. She clearly wasn’t a professional chef. She was there for fun and to run up her bag. Now she’s claiming innocent victim because she’s been cut from the team. No one should feel sorry for this hood for nothing harlot,” one fan said about Adams. “This Diggs gotta have a sex addiction. 3 or 4 kids in one year, 6 baby mamas I believe and the chef was about to be another baby mama. Bro is running his career for some p–sy,” said one netizen. “He was just hitting anything huh?” said another user. “This just shows that these dudes will smash anything. Even these successful rich athletes can’t help themselves. This dusty broad is a 3.5 out of 10,” another commented.

The good part about the trial is that people can actually see it for themselves and draw their own conclusions based on the facts in court and not the court of public opinion. Either way, Diggs faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies allegations that he strangled Adams, his former private chef, during an incident at his Dedham home on Dec. 2, 2025.

If only it were that simple.