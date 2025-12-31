“Tried To Choke Her Using The Crook Of His Elbow Against Her Neck” | Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Accused Of Assault Again…This Time By Private Chef

As the New England Patriots prepare for their season finale against division rival Miami Dolphins, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is dealing with some other off the field drama, and it pertains to him being accused of assault for the second time in several years.

A report came out this morning that #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, stemming from a Dec. 2 incident.



Diggs Accused Of Attacking Private Chef

According to a police report field at the Dedham Police Department on December 16 in New England, Diggs allegedly attacked a private chef from a December 2 incident. The charges filed against Diggs include felony strangulation and/or suffocation plus misdemeanor assault and battery. Per the police report the incident occurred following an argument over money in which Diggs allegedly became very angry.

The woman then detailed the what happened saying he “smacked her across the face,” she tried to push him away and then he “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

“She said that he was behind her with his arm wrapped around her,” wrote Officer Kenneth J. Ellis. “She said that she did feel like she had trouble breathing and that she felt like she could have blacked out.”

Apparently the woman didn’t receive payment for services rendered to Diggs and his guest(s) for a November event. Her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement didn’t help matters because without that Diggs and his assistants reportedly told her that she wouldn’t be paid. The report also states that the woman was hesitant to file charges until sometime last week, but had a change of heart and ultimately decided to file criminal charges.

Diggs In Denial And Reps Issue Statement

It didn’t take long for Diggs to quickly deny any wrongdoing, and a statement released by his attorney David Meier reads like this…

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Diggs is set to be arraigned on January 23, in the meantime his team of attorneys will attempt to keep the police report impounded while the two sides try to work towards a financial resolution.

This isn’t the first time Diggs has been accused of violating someone’s rights and personal space.

Chris Blake Griffith Is Accusing Stefon Diggs Of Trying To Drug and SA Him

Chris Blake Griffith is accusing Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs of drugging him and trying to engage in sexual activities with him, claiming it was the catalyst for him getting jumped by Stefon’s brother.

According to reports, Griffith previously filed a lawsuit against Diggs’ brother, Darez, after he allegedly tried to rob and attack Griffith inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on May 29, 2023. Griffth, an entertainment marketing manager, alleged that Stefon drugged him and attempted to engage in sensual activity, and the elevator robbery and attack was retaliation and intimidation.

Darez Diggs, the brother of Diggs and former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, is being sued for $100,000 in jewelry and other property plus, pain, suffering and emotional distress, according to TMZ.

Patriots Aware And Support Diggs

The New England Patriots are enjoying their first AFC East title since 2019 when the legendary duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the franchise. The new regime that has the upstart Pats sitting at (13-3) are led by Patriots legend Mike Vrabel, second-year quarterback Drake Maye who’s an MVP candidate and veteran wideout Stefon Diggs who is having a bounce back season.

Diggs, the charismatic route running savant has been in the news quite frequently about his personal life. Albeit his relationship with Cardi B that produced a child, or the multiple paternity suits by other women against the guy his former Minnesota Vikings teammates said they would least like for their sister to date.

In a statement released by the team late Tuesday, the Patriots acknowledged that they’re aware of the situation and are in support of the 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowler, who vehemently denies the allegations levied against him.

“We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs Unlocking Bonuses

In this bounce back season for Diggs, which included Sunday’s (42-10) blowout win over the Jets, the former Maryland Terrapins star tallied six receptions for 101 yards, putting him at the 80 grabs needed to unlock a $500K bonus. Heading into Sunday’s regular season finale, Diggs needs just 30 yards to reach 1K for the season to unlock the other half ($500K) of the million bonus package attached to his one-year deal.

It’s safe to say he’s doing a lot better than his brother Trevon who was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday following an ugly ending to a once promising relationship.