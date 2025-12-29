‘It’s Just Your Turn’: Fans Explode, Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Away From Cardi B While Sauce Gardner Is Dating Rapper Latto’s Sister After Ice Spice

To say NFL players and female rappers or sisters of female rappers are a real thing is keeping it light. First, we have New England Patriots (13-3) star wideout Stefon Diggs who by virtue of Sunday’s dominant 42-10 win over the Jets helped the Pats win their first AFC East title since 2019. Diggs is dating rapper Cardi B and the two share a newborn son together, whom Diggs apparently didn’t spend the holidays with.



Then there’s Indianapolis Colts star cornerback Sauce Gardner who’s dating Brooklyn Nicole, the sister of female rapper Latto. Gardner and Nicole took to social media to announce their relationship, and to everyone’s surprise Gardner is no longer dating rapper Ice Spice.

In both instances fans had plenty to say on social media.



Diggs Spent Christmas With Other Kids Not Cardi B And Newborn Son: Fans React

While Diggs and the “Bodak Yellow” femcee were seen together on the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday following the win in which Diggs caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, Diggs was with another of his baby mama’s on Christmas. And that got the internet buzzing, and the opinions of fans definitely differed.

“Yall in ANOTHER man bidness try that caption,” one fan said.

“Oh no…. A father going to see his kids…. Whatever would we do,” another fan said. “I don’t see the problem with him visiting all of his kids! Good for him,” a fan mentioned. While some spoke with sense about the situation, others made jokes at Diggs’ and the baby’s mother’s expense. “Well that’s what happens when you date men like that. He’s never yours, it’s just your turn,” another fan said. “Bro thinks having multiple bby mommas is a flex, watch him go bankrupt one day,” a fan said.

Looks like Diggs and Cardi B are perfectly okay with the situation because if they weren’t why would she be all smiles with him at the game?

Sauce Reveals New Love Interest

For months former All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner was seen with rapper Ice Spice, and then he popped out with Brooklyn Nicole the sister of “Big Energy” songstress Latto.



While football hasn’t gone too well for Gardner who was traded from a 1-7 Jets team to a rising 7-1 Colts squad only to have that team implode down the stretch, going 1-7 heading into Week 18, it looks like Gardner is enjoying his life off the gridiron.

“Sauce hasn’t won on the field since September,” a fan said. “That’s because ice spice left that nigga for MPJ,” another fan said. “He’s literally not winning on the field. He was on the 1-7 Jets this year before he was traded to the colts. Since being on the Colts they have gone 1-6. “He’s actually one of the NFL biggest losers on the field. Just a complete failure of a player,” another fan quipped. “And………..we still don’t care,” another fan said.

Different Seasons For New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs And Indianapolis Colts Cornerback Sauce Gardner

While both seem to be winning off the field, Diggs is the only one who’s actually winning on it. With his big game Sunday Diggs unlocked a $500K bonus for reaching 80 catches this season. He needs only 30 yards in the season finale against the Dolphins next well to reach 1K yards receiving for the season, if so he will unlock another $500K bonus. He proved plenty of analysts wrong, who felt he wouldn’t be as effective after his ACL injury.

As for Gardner, he was believed to be a huge piece of the Colts second half run this season, but that never came to fruition after he suffered a non-contact in a Week 13 game. At the time it was feared that he’d torn his Achilles, but it was only a lingering calf injury that kept him sidelined until Sunday’s home loss to the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner had a down year on the field, but a great one off of it, as he’s broken up with Ice Spice and is now dating rapper Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nikole. (Getty Images)

With the Colts now eliminated from playoff contention at 8-8, the belief is they’ll shut Gardner down until next season. He has plenty of time to find some other rap women to date. That seems to be a game NFL players enjoy as well.