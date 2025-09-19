‘My Client Looks Forward To The Day Mr. Diggs Acknowledges And Provides For His Infant Daughter’: IG Model Aileen Lopera Claims Stefon Diggs Is Daughter’s Father Day After Cardi B Announces Pregnancy With NFL WR

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been mighty busy since leaving the Buffalo Bills. The former All-Pro is on his second team (fourth overall) after first joining the Houston Texans following his exit from the Bills prior to last season. Fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in his lone season in H-Town, Diggs has apparently been making the rounds as it pertains to his personal life.

Per reports, Diggs is the alleged father of a 5-month-old baby girl born in April to Instagram model Aileen Lopera. Although the child was born in April, Lopera who goes by Lord Gisselle on Instagram filed documents in December 2024 claiming the former Maryland Terrapins star was indeed the father.

BREAKING: Model Aileen Lopera has filed a lawsuit claiming Stefon Diggs fathered her 5-month-old baby, while Diggs reportedly isn’t sure if the child is his. pic.twitter.com/qrExMPLdzQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 18, 2025

Lopera Files And Diggs Responds

“Petitioner is currently pregnant with [Diggs’] unborn child,” the filing read.

Diggs contested the suit claiming that the baby was his. He even requested genetic testing to determine whether or not he was the child’s father.

At the time of filing Diggs also requested that if it’s determined that he is the father, the former NFL receptions leader he wanted joint legal and physical custody, as well as joint payment of “reasonable expenses” of pregnancy, birth and attorney fees and costs.

Stefon Diggs Spotted Leaving Hospital With Baby Carrier in May https://t.co/q9XT9azWVh pic.twitter.com/prEztyU8Wz — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2025

Lopera’s Attorney Speaks

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Lopera’s attorney, Tamar G. Arminak told People.

Cardi B Announces Pregnancy With Diggs

After months of dating and then silence, rapper Cardi B used her recent interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the “Outside” femcee was elated in announcing that she and Diggs (her boyfriend) are having a baby.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend. “I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs, Aileen Lopera (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; lordgisselle/Instagram)

This will be the “Bodak Yellow” songstress’ fourth child and first with Diggs after three with soon-to-be ex-husband Offset of the rap group The Migos.