‘Don’t Deal With Women From New York’: Cardi B Raging at Stefon Diggs Days After Reconciliation Is Why Cam’ron and Ma$e Avoid a Certain City’s Dating Pool

Cardi B found herself back in the news when she was seen cozying up for the cameras with her latest child’s father Stefon Diggs. Just as quickly video emerged of the two outside of a coffee shop in Maryland, with Cardi B yelling at Diggs demonstratively for an episode of a few minutes.

That caused social media to erupt, with many just concluding that the superstar rapper loves drama.

As successful and worshipped as Cardi B is across the globe, her fiery demeanor and argumentative ways is a part of her Bronx New York, DNA, and is the perfect example, says rappers Cam’ron and Mase, why they don’t like women from New York.

After watching the video the podcasters spoke on the subject on their “It Is What It Is” sports and entertainment show.

Cam’ron and Ma$e say Cardi B is the PERFECT example of why they don’t date women from New York after watching a video of her arguing with Stefon Diggs and explaining how NY women act 😭💀👀



“My man was fighting his girl like a real fight and she kept hitting him and he punched… pic.twitter.com/763uhs0zRu — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 19, 2026

“Cardi B is dope. Sexy, personality and everything, but this is why I just don’t deal with women from New York. I just don’t. I stopped,” Cam said above a roar of laughter from his male and female co-hosts. “I was going to bring that up, but I didn’t want to line step,” Ma$e interjected. “Guys from New York don’t date girls from NY because they know what they are about to say (during an argument) … it is not going to be good. Because a girl from New York will punch you in your mouth as a guy.” “And want you to hit them back,” Cam added. “I’m not promoting any domestic violence,” the rapper said before telling a story about him observing an incident of domestic violence.

Cam Tells Creepy Story About Watching His Friend Fight With His Lady

Cam said his friend and a girlfriend got into it and were in a physical confrontation. He says when he went to intercede after the guy punched her in the face, the girls told him to “move. He hits like a b-tch. I eat those.”

Fans Sound Off On Cam’ron & Ma$e’s Reasons For Not Dating New York Women

Some male fans were offended that only New York women were credited with being off the rails.

“You New York niggaz really think that sh*t only applies to you. Well niggaz all around the country say the same shit about their cities. Like Bruh the only real difference is the dialect. Bitches be tripping in every city in the country,” one fan commented. Others agreed with Cam and Ma$e. “I have seen some NY women who act exactly how Cam is describing. I don’t see how you NY dudes deal with those pit bulls,” added another fan. “I’m born and raised in the south. I was dating a Brooklyn girl when I lived in Florida. The prettiest girl I ever had but was the most masculine girl I ever dated BY FAR!! She moved like a N, talked like one, drank & smoke like one! Never again! Southern girl me all day,” one netizen recalled.

RELATED: “Her 4th Child, His 4th This Year”: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Announce Baby, Fans and Foes Can’t Deny She’s A Legendary Shot Caller

The New York women came out in full swing to dispute these narratives.

“This is immature as hell. Everything comes down to environment and upbringing because every woman from NYC does not act like this,” one user wrote. “Crazy stereotypical language going on in these comments.. Every woman from NY does not act like this..,” said another.

Cam and Ma$e were generalizing but women from different parts of the globe do share some of the character traits found within their environment. Then again, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so the choice is really up to you.