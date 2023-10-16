Best Couple’s Weekend Ever? Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Take Their “Traylor” Relationship On The Road And Screen

In the world of famous couples, the relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop culture superstar Taylor Swift is as hot as it gets.

The two took their canoodling on tour to the streets of New York City this weekend, where they lampooned themselves on screen and hit a few hot spots hand-in-hand to let you know it‘s real.

The 49th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” happened late Saturday night, and host Pete Davidson and recording artist Ice Spice weren’t the only guest appearances gracing the night. Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their presence known, jumping in on the funny takes about the over-reporting of their relationship.

Best Saturday Night Ever

The skit featured a mimicry of the Fox “NFL Sunday” panel with Kenan Thompson as Curt Menefee, Mikey Day as Howie Long, James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan, and Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw.

“Let’s get into the game and stop yapping about Taylor and her little boyfriend,” Thompson’s version of Menefee said.

Later, Pete Davidson appears on the field as a sideline reporter waiting to catch Taylor Swift somewhere at MetLife Stadium; as a tilt to the appearance at the Chiefs’ game against the Jets on Oct. 1, suddenly Travis Kelce appears on the sidelines. Swift appeared briefly on the show to introduce musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance.

However, the two were seen at dinner at Nobu and later at the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty earlier that evening. They were photographed heavily holding hands, and for those who felt that the relationship was more of a business-promotional situationship, the feelings now seemed ever more real.

“This isn’t just regular hand-holding,” said body language expert Inbaal Honigman to Cosmopolitan. “This is a subtle way for him to show that he’s ready to defend her, and he’s keeping her secure behind him.”

King Of Ohio

Fellow northeast Ohio sports sensation LeBron James recently gave Kelce the crown as the King of Ohio. Kelce was born just outside Cleveland in Westlake, Ohio, becoming a star at the University of Cincinnati before being drafted in the third round by the Chiefs in 2013.

“Sometimes you’ve got to give the crown up to the next one,” James said Thursday night on Amazon Prime Video after the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos. “What Travis got going on right now, and the Swifties, I’m gonna give the crown to him right now.”

The two stars are propelling each other to higher heights in pop culture, which is reflected in business.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie raked in nearly $96 million at the box office in the United States and Canada, the movie theater chain AMC said Sunday to the New York Post. It is now reportedly the highest-grossing concert film for an opening weekend.

It’s not bad to be “Traylor” right now, even with this bright spotlight and the world consuming everything they do together.