‘Offset Paid Him 50 Bands To Say This’: Chris Blake Griffith Stands By His Story That Stefon Diggs Drugged Him, Came Onto Him, Then Tried To ‘Unalive’ Him

Now that Stefon Diggs has elevated to a new level of fame by impregnating rap icon Cardi B, who just dropped her new album to rave reviews by the critics, his personal life is under an even bigger microscope than the NFL receiver ever had when he was just another great football player.

Chris Blake Griffith Is Accusing Stefon Diggs Of Trying To Drug and SA Him: Goes On Tasha K’s Podcast

Back in October of 2024, when the rumors of Cardi B sleeping with Diggs when she was eight months pregnant with her husband Offset’s baby emerged, Chris Blake Griffith accused Diggs (then with the Houston Texans) of drugging him and trying to engage in sexual activities with him, claiming it was the catalyst for him getting jumped by Stefon’s brother

Recently Griffith went on Tasha K’s podcast to tell his story again and clarify some details about exactly what he’s accusing Diggs of doing to him.They are vivid and disturbing to say the least.

“He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me,” Griffith told the controversial podcaster. “It wasn’t the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated is the fact that he tried to unalive me after it. When in reality, even though I was drugged. Even though I was violated. I never thought the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down. But its that power complex of wanting what you want when you want it. Feelign like you own the things that you pay.”

Chris Blake Griffith alleges that one night Stefon Diggs drugged him, j*rked off in front of him, put his tongue in his ear and threatened to “unalive” him after he turned down Diggs’s advances



Tasha Kay asked Griffith to explain what Diggs did that convinced him the NFL player was making a pass at him. That’s when the details of events got a bit sticky.

Griffith Describes Alleged Weird Incident With NFL Star Stefon Diggs

Griffith said Diggs would bring pills that looked like candy and feed them to Griffith, who says “from the side efects of what I felt maybe in the realm of ecstacy-infused. I was definitely sexually stimulated in ways that I never been sexually stimulated before. My skin was sensitive to the touch. My eyes were blue, but my pupils were so big, my eyes looked black. I couldn’t undrstand why I felt that way. My sex drive was though the roof.”

Griffith says they went to a house where there were about 20 non-English speaking “Spanish girls’.

“I don’t know if he’s shipping em’ in or shipping em’ out,” Griffith continues. “so he pulls his thing out and just starts doing his thing,” which Griffith says really threw him for a loop because Diggs couldn’t even wait until they got settled in the house befoee he started flexing and tugging on his manhood.

“I’m tryign to laugh it off, but he reached over to me like ‘man come on’ and he had his thing in his hand”.

“I said, ‘what you doing bro, put that up.'” “He put it up and we got out the car. As we are walking toward the door he put his arm around me, put his tongue in my ear on some weird sh*t,” Griffith continues.

Grifftith says he was trying to escape the situation when the video ended.

Social Media Skeptical On Griffith’s Story

Stefon Diggs in back playing in the NFL after signing a $69M contract in the offseason. He’s expecting a baby with Cardi B and allegedly has several suits paternity issues with other women who are claiming him to be the father of their child. For the most part his life is good though and that’s what makes people skeptical about the timing of this interview. The source of the interview is questionable as well as Tasha K has already lost a $4M defamation suit for spreadign false information about Cardi B in the past.

“Allegations this serious can’t be ignored. But why now? Something feels off,” said one netizen.

“Offset paid him 50 bands to say this,” one fan joked.

“Why doesn’t he sound like he’s telling the truth,” said another fan.

While most fans didn’t believe Griffith, some pointed to Diggs’ track record as evidence that it’s possible.

“This is the same man who was caught on the boat with pink powder,” another fan recalled.

Griffith Filed Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs’ Brother Darez

According to reports, Griffith previously filed a lawsuit against Diggs’ brother, Darez, after he allegedly tried to rob and attack Griffith inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment building on May 29, 2023. Griffth, an entertainment marketing manager, alleged that Diggs drugged him and attempted to engage in sexual activity, and the elevator robbery and attack was retaliation and intimidation.

Darez Diggs, the brother of Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, is being sued for $100,000 in jewelry and other property plus, pain, suffering and emotional distress, according to TMZ.

Griffith did not initially make this accusation through any direct social post but rather as a comment under a post.

Griffith Speaks Out Via Social Media Post

A viral screenshot of Griffith’s comment was posted, where he denounced the spread of any misinformation, saying:

“The derivative of all this s*it is that Stefon tried to drug me and then have s*x w/ me, and I escaped unscathed (THANK YOU JESUS+) but I now knew his “secret” and that didn’t sit well w/ him. Weeks later after his failed s*xual attempt on me (bc I don’t play like that and never have), Marsean (Digg’s half-brother) realized that I was no longer affiliated w/ his half-brother, and because he’s broke.”

A person named Teonny Kardashian posted on Facebook that the altercation arose after Stefon Diggs allegedly drugged him and attempted a sexual encounter. He states a grisly tale of how the attackers didn’t seem concerned with cameras or police intervention and reportedly planned to kill him and empty his apartment.

Why Was Griffith A Robbery Target Of Stefon Diggs’ Brothers Darez?

Griffith allegedly suggested that Diggs’ half-brother Darez executed the robbery and attack to intimidate Griffith into keeping what Stefon allegedly did to him a secret.

Griffith adds that Darez was also facing financial struggles and tried to take advantage of a relationship between Stefon and Griffith that was damaged by targeting him and stealing his Chrome Hearts collection, including a jacket with over 100 crosses and several bags.

The accuser predicts that narratives will be spun by powerful people to cover up the truth, but he stands by his story. Griffith dropped one final bombshell, claiming that video footage of the alleged attack has also been circulating on X.

How does Griffith Know Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs?

Griffith claims he knows Diggs’ half-brother Marsean through Diggs. Griffith had a working relationship with the four-time Pro Bowl receiver, who signed a one-year, $22.52 million contract with the Houston Texans with a $20.805 million signing bonus, in the offseason. Griffith designed Liem Homme, a clothing line resembling Forever 21’s men’s collection.

Per reports, Stefon Diggs is the alleged father of a 5-month-old baby girl born in April to Instagram model Aileen Lopera. Although the child was born in April, Lopera who goes by Lord Gisselle on Instagram filed documents in December 2024 claiming the future father of Cardi B’s fourth child is Indeed the father. (Photo: Getty Images)

Griffith reportedly didn’t work closely with Marsean, who ran errands for Stefon at his request and didn’t know the other individuals involved in the attack.

Griffith waited to speak on the incident because he claims it was deeply personal to him and it was not in his nature to have frivolous sex with people. Diggs ont he other hand…