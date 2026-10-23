‘Associating Broke Bum Baby Daddies With Him Is Silly’: LaMelo Ball Told Ernie Johnson His Job Isn’t To Change Baby’s Diapers, and Fans Came For NBA Star

After LaMelo Ball started off his Minnesota Timberwolves career with 21 points and six assists to support Anthony Edwards’ 45-piece in a 131-106 thrashing of the Miami Heat, he joined ESPN’s Tip Off with Ernie Johnson, who asked Melo about his 9-month old baby with model and influencer Ana Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves.

When Ernie asked Melo, “So are you a diaper changer, man?”

LaMelo responded, “Nah, my girl does all that…I definitely did it before, it’s just not my job you know what I’m saying?”

Melo continued: “We got a good game plan going on. I know what I bring to the table, and she knows what she has to do.”

Ernie Johnson asked LaMelo Ball is he chnages the diapers on his nine-month old baby with model and influencer Ana Montana, and Melo’s response triggered a wild debate on social media about the responsibilities of fatherhood for men with wealth. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Changing diapers increasingly has been identified as one of the joys of modern fatherhood, especially as the work force changes. Overall, studies say more fathers are involved in such activities that were traditionally solely left up to the woman.

In 1982, about 43% of fathers admitted they had never changed a diaper. Today, that number has dropped to roughly 3%. Minnesota’s $204M man Melo Ball is part of that 3 percent.

Fans Debate Whether Or Not $204M Melo Ball Should Change Diapers

Melo’s comments seemed to strike a nerve among some fans, who replied on several reposts of the video on X, including The Hoop Central.

“He’s becoming his father in real time…..,” one fan commented, referring to his Dad, Lavar who recently went through a divorce with Tina, his wife of 30 years.

“Being a half ass parent isn’t cool,” expressed one netizen on X.

“Not doing fatherly duties is bringing it to the table?” one fan said in response to Melo’s previous comment.

“He’s old school,” one fan reasoned.

“What a LOSER,” one fan commneted on X. “Part of your job is being a dad and husband, not a clown. Playing a game and making money doesn’t exempt you from sharing equal responsibilities in raising a kid with your partner.

“I guess its okay to be a deadbeat dad as long as you’re a millionaire athlete,” another fan clapped back.

Reporter Goes After Anthony Edwards and Melo Ball’s Philosophy Of Fatherhood

“Still somehow the best father in the Wolves back court,” hoops reporter Josh Eberley posted on X, in an attempt to take a jab at T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards and the multiple paternity suits that have plagued his off-the-court life.

“This sh*t so cold bc it’s true,” one netizen agreed.

“The Wolves backcourt fatherhood rankings are on a daycare sign-in sheet, and the bar is somehow below the emergency contact line,” another chimed in on x.

“ANT and Melo completing each other on and off the court,” expressed one X user.

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Women Defend $204M LaMelo Ball’s Choice Not To Change Diapers

The majority of negative comments from Melo were from men, with the women flooding into the comments to defend the $40M per year man, explaining that being a man of great wealth comes with its perks. Not having to change diapers is one of them.

“When ur man makes 40 mill a year you change the diapers it is what it is lol,” said @lakersdiscourse in the comments.

She didn’t understand the backlash, saying in a follow-up tweet:

“You guys are mad about this. He’s an NBA player who’s rarely even home and makes enough money to fund their family for generations… yes I think it’s okay she majority changes the diapers and he does it rarely.”

“I believe in reality. These people are associating their broke bum baby daddies with professional athletes and their family dynamics…. Just seems silly at best.”

“I’ll be damned if I’m bringing in millions and changing diapers. I completely agree,” one Melo supporter quipped.

Modern marriage can be a cornucopia of different responsibilities, roles, responsibilities and expectations. No longer are the traditional duties of a man and woman set in societal stone. Some dads are enjoying the process of diaper changing. The poop, the stink, that moment with your offspring that fades quickly. Just not LaMelo Ball. He has no problem playing his position in life.

