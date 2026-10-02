‘Felony Fraud Charges for Generic Prescription Meds Is Wild’: LaMelo Ball’s Girlfriend Ana Montana’s Arrest Has Fans Reacting

Ana Montana — the partner of NBA player LaMelo Ball — faces felony drug charges following her September 28 arrest in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The model, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, faces two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery alongside two misdemeanor possession charges, TMZ reported.

After posting a $20,000 bond, Montana awaits an October 20 court date while her attorney maintains that she filled prescriptions provided by a doctor using fraudulent credentials.

Ana Montana — the partner of NBA player LaMelo Ball — faces felony drug charges following her September 28 arrest in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. (Getty Images/Screenshot Instagram)

The charges stem from a Feb. 21 visit to a Charlotte Walgreens, where Montana allegedly picked up a prescription for alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax. Investigators say the prescription was written using a doctor’s DEA registration and medical provider ID that had been stolen or fraudulently obtained.

Montana’s Lawyer Releases Statement Maintaining Her Innocence

Her defense attorney, Matthew Pruden, released a statement maintaining her innocence and clarifying that she was simply a patient who filled what she believed was a valid prescription from a treating physician. Montana’s legal team maintains that she did not forge any paperwork or knowingly use fraudulent credentials.

Pruden said the issue stemmed from the prescribing doctor’s fraudulent credentials and that Montana’s possession of the medication was unintentional.

Ball at Timberwolves Training Camp

While Montana battles to clear her name, Ball officially opened his first training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves following his June trade from the Charlotte Hornets. The point guard turned heads during opening practices, displaying his signature handles, creative passing, and range.

Teammate Bones Hyland praised Ball for bringing high energy and positive vibes to the locker room, noting that he has also been an active presence in the team’s group chat.

Ball’s arrival allows Anthony Edwards to shift naturally to shooting guard, pairing two explosive scoring threats in a revamped starting lineup alongside offseason addition Jonathan Kuminga.

The group built early chemistry during a summer training retreat in France hosted by center Rudy Gobert.

RELATED: Is LaMelo Ball’s Girlfriend Ana Montana A “Dubai Porta Potty?” Accusations Of Her Involvement In Certain Kinds Of Work Linger

Fans Chime In

As news of Montana’s arrest spread, fans quickly took to social media to weigh in on the charges.

“Felony charges for generic prescription drugs is wild,” a fan said.

“Oh she’s a junkie? He just got a full custody win,” another fan said.

“Got the rich man she wanted and still doing bird shit,” a fan replied.

“She said she the real Tony Montana,” a fan commented.

“Whew. That’s a messy situation for everyone involved,” another fan mentioned.

“She looks like she could be his mom let alone his girlfriend,” a fan quipped.

NBA Star LaMelo Ball's Baby Mama Ana Montana Arrested on Felony Drug Charges https://t.co/3a5oXRokjR — TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2026

Montana shares a baby boy, LaOne, with Ball, who was born in January. Ball has not publicly commented on the matter.