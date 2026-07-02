‘My Mom Was Forced To Leave…I’m Glad’: Lonzo Ball Dismisses Bogus Narrative That His Mom Tina Divorced Dad LaVar Because He Lost His Foot

Last week LaVar Ball, the father NBA of hoopers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, announced that he and his wife of 30 years, Tina, were separating and eventually divorcing. While LaVar said it was a mutual decision between the two and received a outpuring of support for being the good husband as he nursed his wife through a stroke she suffered in 2017 before enduring his own medical struggles, the couple’s oldest son Lonzo is setting the record straight.

RELATED: ‘Women Are Fickle Creatures’: Fans Show Sympathy For LaVar Ball, Who Nursed Wife Through Stroke Then She Left Him After 29 Years

Ball, the current free agent guard who spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was subsequently waived by the Utah Jazz following a February trade told his side of things during a recent episode of the “Ball In The Family” podcast.

😳 Lonzo Ball says his mom, Tina, was "forced to leave" LaVar. https://t.co/ttJUx3TLUt



Credit: Ball In The Family Podcast pic.twitter.com/QCBijqrHOV — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2026

While details of the breakup are still pretty vague, Lonzo did have this to say about his parents splitting after nearly three decades of marriage.

“First and foremost, I want to say I love both my parents, but the situation that has been put before y’all is not how it went down,” Lonzo said. “Long story short, my mom didn’t want to leave. She was ‘[expletive] near forced to leave.’ I helped her leave. I’m glad she left. She’s in a great spot. … She’s good. My pops is good. They obviously don’t [expletive] with each other, but I’ll [expletive] with ’em both, and she was not wrong at all.”

Lavar Ball praises the Minnesota Timberwolves for trading for his son LaMelo, but URGES them to pick up Lonzo & Gelo as well to GUARANTEE a championship 🤣🔥



“Together you can’t beat em… You can get Lonzo damn near for nothin. You can get Gelo damn near for nothin… Whenever… pic.twitter.com/9NLF8lfgm5 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 26, 2026

Lonzo Says Tina Didn’t Leave LaVar Because Of His Medical Issues

While many believe Tina bounced because of LaVar’s health complications which last year saw his foot amputated due to complications related to diabetes and a foot infection. But Zo says that couldn’t further from the truth.

“She did not leave him because he left because he lost his foot. That’s a myth that was put out there,” Lonzo said. “My dad did a great job raising us. My mom did a great job raising us. They didn’t work out, and it is what it is. They’re both doing well, and I love ’em both.”

Fans Chime In

Lonzo’s comments brought out the social media vultures and they did what they do best, and that’s give opinions on something that’s none of their business.

“Lavar must’ve wanted her to play basketball overseas and she ain’t want to so they just divorced,” a fan jokingly said. “U can tell he loves his parents but he wasn’t going to allow the false narrative about his mom,” another person commented. “Tina wanted to sub out the game and Lavar said if you sub out now you can never sub back in simple,” someone else replied. “His dad is a full blown narcissist , can’t imagine the abuse the mom has been put through for so many years. Glad she got out,” a person quipped. “He is 1000% siding with his mom. That should tell you everything you need to know about who’s at fault,” someone mentioned. “Knew it was on Lavar, never understood why anyone likes him. Glad she’s free,” a fan spewed.

Melo Ball Forms Most Dynamic NBA Backcourt With Anthony Edwards

While their parents are prepping for divorce, there’s plenty of things going on with the Ball brothers. The aforementioned Lonzo is hoping to find a landing spot for this upcoming season.

LaMelo was recently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Charlotte Hornets. There he teams up Anthony Edwards to form the most dynamic backcourt in the NBA.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

LiAngelo is still working on his music. The Def Jam Recording artist signed an eight-figure-deal with the label and has already released the hit song “Tweaker.” Seems as if Gelo has finally decided to call it at a career on the hardwood and focus solely on his music going forward.