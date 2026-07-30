‘Popping Bottles At The Club If The Judgment Was In Her Favor’: Trolls Come For Ayesha Howard As Judge Thwarts Her Child Support Extortion Attempt Against Newlywed Anthony Edwards 

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has had an eventful offseason, to say the least. Earlier this week the dynamic former No. 1 overall pick revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend Shannon Jackson got married on July 16.

RELATED: ‘Pull Your Panties Out’: Shannon Jackson, Girlfriend Of Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Is Unbothered By His Alleged Infidelity And Growing Family…





The two had been dating each other since 2020 and share a daughter together. Edwards also is known to have three other children by three other women, one being with influencer Ayesha Howard, who also shares a son with rapper Lil Baby. Howard and Edwards had been in a highly publicized legal battle over child support for their daughter Aubri, who will turn 2 years old this fall.

Anthony Edwards had a “resounding victory” in court with the judge calling Ayesha Howard a “vexatious litigant” and banning her from from filing further claims in the City of Angels



On top of that, Fulton County justice Alice Benton handed down a final ruling earlier this month… pic.twitter.com/6jJxRY2MaF — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 28, 2026

Judge Rules In Edwards Favor Much To The Chagrin Of Howard

Earlier this month, a Georgia judge ordered Anthony Edwards to pay $3,222 per month in child support for their daughter.

This followed a ruling where a California judge dismissed Howard’s separate California child support case — labeling her a “vexatious litigant” — after she failed to appear in court or provide evidence backing her claims that the Golden State is the proper jurisdiction for her case. Edwards’ legal team successfully argued she had no ties to California and filed there purely to seek a higher payout.

Court documents revealed that Edwards had already paid Howard over $110,000 in temporary support leading up to the California ruling.

Anthony Edwards scores a victory in his child support battle with his baby mama over their 1-year-old daughter.



Despite signing a five-year contract worth up to $260 million, Anthony Edwards was ordered to pay $3,222 per month in child support after a Georgia judge ruled on the… pic.twitter.com/OrsKbpM388 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 22, 2026

Howard Takes To Social Media

On Wednesday, Howard posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story accusing media blogs of spreading false narratives and being paid to paint a specific picture of her. While not naming Edwards directly, she called out a culture of permissiveness about absentee fatherhood.

“I am fully aware of the rumors and narratives circulating online regarding my family and my child’s financial future,” Howard wrote. “While the intense media attention is overwhelming, the negative backlash directed at an innocent child and mother is deeply troubling.” “Much of what is being published by blogs, some of which have been paid to spin narratives to protect a client’s reputation, is entirely false and disconnected from reality.” “However, whether true or false, this situation highlights a devastating cycle in our community: the normalization of absent fathers and the lack of parental accountability,” she continued. “Tragically, our community often feeds into this negativity, inadvertently applauding behavior that keeps Black children at the highest percentile of living in single-parent households.” “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 47% to 50% of Black children live without a resident father. While we thrive in sports, fashion, and culture, we are failing to uphold what it truly means to be men, fathers, and providers,” Howard explained. “I am the mother of one out of three children who have been abandoned by a celebrated athlete. Because of my platform, my story receives the most attention. But beyond the entertainment value, the clicks, and the views, the painful reality is that three children are growing up fatherless,” she also said.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for a hostile audience underneath World Star Hip Hop’s Facebook repost of Howard’s statement to come for her.

“She would’ve been popping bottles at the club if the judgment was in her favor,” a critic said.

“Keep playing with that judge. He gon drop it to $132,” another troll said.

“All the effort and time she putting in to get an extra $1700 something a month, she could get a part time hustle and make that in a few hours a week!!” a would-be career counselor suggested. The vicious judgment continued with some commenters questioning Howard’s attachment to the daughter. “She ain’t want the kid she wanted the money like most of them,” one person judged. “Neva been about the kid!!” another quipped. “Another reduction is warranted at the next hearing,” another critic said.

Edwards Prepping For New Season

Edwards is set to embark on his seventh NBA season. As the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards has led the team to multiple Western Conference Finals appearances. With Minnesota’s offseason addition of 2020 No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball in the same draft that Edwards went No. 1 overall in, the expectations of the Wolves has skyrocketed, with the duo projected to be one of if not the most dynamic backcourt in the NBA.