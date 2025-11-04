‘Cardi B Got More Money Than All Them IG Models’: Fans Suggest Offset Is Blocking Stefon Diggs’ Marriage Proposal By Not Divorcing Ex-Wife

Cardi B was all the rave as she inserted herself into the New England Patriots theme this season by making her official debut as a WAG. The BX songstress cheered on the father of her future child, Stefon Diggs on Nov. 2, as he played a pivotal role in his team’s 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

RELATED: “It Was 100% Stefon Diggs Or Tyreek Hill Who Took Cardi B From Offset”: Social Media Names The NFL Player That Cardi B Cheated On Offset With During Her Third Pregnancy

Cardi B Hangs Out With New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Cardi is going all in, as she was seen chilling with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his private suite throughout the game. Cardi is really leaning into her Taylor Swift moment as she laughed and cheered as the Pats extended their winning streak to six games. In similar fashion to when Swift first went public with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the stadium’s Jumbotron cut to an elated Cardi, after Diggs scored a TD. Cardi, a born performer, had the crowd going crazy when she broke into Diggs’ signature touchdown dance.

Wholesome: Cardi B at the game doing the Stefon Diggs celly with Patriots owner Robert Kraft 😭😭



There's nothing more special than true love.pic.twitter.com/4omYmZMcPP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2025

Following the game, the “Bodega Baddie” rapper hit up Instagram to share in the glory of another Patriots’ win. In one video, Cardi said: “Pats nation, baby. Six-game winning streak. Let’s have a little tea party.” As Cardi stood on the field, Diggs stood next to his “girlfriend” who couldn’t stop flashing her expensive teeth, while proclaiming herself “WAG material.”

Cardi B x Stefon Diggs Is 2026 Taylor Swift x Travis Kelce

It was the perfect promotion for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs and the NFL, which loves to attach itself to relationship story lines whether it involves Taylor Swift or gymnastics legend Simon Biles or chart-topper Cardi B, formerly known as the wife of Offset.

RELATED: “She’s Trying To Get Her Husband Cut”: Fans React To Simone Biles’ “Embarrassing” Choice Of Outfit For Chicago Bears Game

While Cardi and Stefon are both putting everything out there for the world to see at this point, some fans are in approval and celebrating another power couple combining music and sports. Others can’t forget the rumors surrounding Diggs, that he has multiple babies on the way and still keeps a harem of women. Everyday new rumors surface accusing Diggs of something. The streets are talking.



Cardi B showed up and showed out for the father of her unborn child, Stefon Diggs, on Sunday as he helped the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-23. Some fans accuse husband Offset or not wanting to sign divorce papers in fear that Stefon Diggs will propose. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Cardi B is embracing the moment and showing off her protruding baby bump like the proud future mom that she is. Many of her fans were overjoyed to see her finally looking happy and celebrating the new additions to her family.

Cardi B Does Stefon Diggs TD Celebration: Fans Say Offset Won’t Sign Papers In Fear Of Cardi B Getting Re-Married

In fact, one fan suggested that Offset is allegedly not signing the divorce papers, because Diggs is planning on proposing to Cardi. Offset, who is also seeking a hefty amount in the divorce settlement, allegedly wants to keep the new couple from tying the knot as long as possible.



Offset not signing the divorce papers to prevent this nigga from proposing lmao https://t.co/UltkOuRwwh — ✨Kei$ha✨ (@GlamazonJay) November 3, 2025

“Offset is not signing the divorce papers to prevent this N- from proposing lmao,” one fan captioned above a re-posted interview with Cardi and Diggs after the game on the field. “I kinda see this lol,” agreed one fan. “I believe that, I hope whatever the next steps lead to lasting happiness,” added another. “I can see this, Cardi got more money than all the other IG models. This is an empire for him to lock it down with Cardi. That’s so much money. They would be super straight.” “He chose Cardi because she can pull her weight too. They can both create wealth together,” fantasized another fan.

Cardi B has stated that the only reason she is still married is because Offset is asking her to pay for his taxes and has requested one of her properties as part of the settlement. The situation is ongoing.

Not All Fans See Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ Baby As Good Thing

In sharp contrast to the fans that see Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ journey into abrupt parenthood as a fairy tale, there are plenty who don’t think there’s any chance Diggs will propose.

“Why the F would he propose to Cardi B,” asked one fan. “Why in the F would she want to marry him when he literally has five kids on the way?

Some fans still doubt that their union is authentic.

“Come on now…I really don’t even think they are together for real,” said one fan. “They’re just seizing the opportunity for press.” “he don’t want to marry her,” said another netizen, followed by laughing emojis. He put her making babies with other women and sleeping with men.

“Proposing? lol y’all are really delulu. This man has two other women pregnant along with her. I’m convinced y’all are playing dumb to protect feelings or just support anything this woman does lol,” quipped another fan on X, who isn’t in agreement with Cardi B. “You actually think he wants to propose,” asked one netizen, “The guy who has 4 different women pregnant at the same time and you think he wants to propose? nah man the delusion that comes with some women at times. Cardi B & Stefon Diggs interviewed by The People Gallery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKc9wNhw0f — ໊ (@cardibnet) November 2, 2025

Cardi and Stefon are causing quite the stir. He’s already got 45 catches for 508 yards after grabbing just 47 balls all last season before tearing his ACL. His celebrity profile is rising through the roof now that he’s with one of the biggest celebrities in the world when it comes to crossover sensations. If the Patriots plan on being contenders, expect to see Cardi B and her baby bump front and center at NFL games.