‘After Being Through So Much Of These Male Rappers’: Fans Celebrate Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Rebound Love With Athletes Stefon Diggs and Klay Thompson

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are the envy of all women these days. Cardi B rebounded from a tumultuous and infidelity-ridden marriage with rapper Offset and immediately jumped into a love affair with notorious playboy Stefon Diggs, who reportedly had at least three other children with women this year. The couple just had a baby of their own and seem very content with the current arrangements.

Video Celebrates Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Leaving Rappers For Pro Athletes

A recent video shows the New England Patriots wide receiver and the iconic rapstress enjoying time together in a car bouncing to rap music, sporting huge smiles while Diggs leans over and gives Cardi a peck on the face.

“Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both dating men that truly deserve them after being through so much of these male rappers,” the post captioned.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion both dating men that truly deserve them after being through so much these male rappers🥹❤️🥰. pic.twitter.com/kj1Zx1XPtS — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) December 1, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion is also a rebound queen, after several rocky relationships with rappers – one which sent her alleged lover Tory Lanez, to a lengthy prison term for allegedly shooting her in the foot – she has stumbled upon an NBA legend in Klay Thompson. After years of living larger than life as one half of the four-time NBA champion “Splash Brothers” aligned with Steph Curry, the son of former Lakers star Michael Thompson has settled in with the Houston-born rap goddess, and she is documenting and celebrating every step along the way.

That same video cut to Megan Thee Stallion sharing time in a car listening to some country western music while fondling Klay’s chin with her hands while he explains the moment:

“Outfit inspired by baby Megan Jovon Ruth Pete,” the Dallas Mavericks guard said.

Social Media Praises Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion: New Love Stories with Pro Athletes

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion have endured social media tracks for their life choices, particularly with men. However, they both also have a resounding amount of support, especially from their female fans. If these women were considered superheroes before, the way they have finally both seemed to dip into a much-maligned but desired pool of pro athletes to find stability in their love lives is championed as an overcoming of the odds that we don’t often see.

Cardi B is celebrating her fourth child and first with boyfriend and NFL star Stefon Diggs. She’s been an inspiration for women around the world who are rebounding from failed marriages and relationships. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“Megan got her a good looking man, and she was in that kitchen cooking it down for Thanksgiving, giving her man that real soul food,” another fan rejoiced. “Okay athletes it is,” quipped another. “So happy for them,” one fan said. “Rap queens winning,” another posted on X. “They both deserve happiness,” added another supporter. “Why u targeting all male rappers now…foh,” objected one fan who is against this recent boosting of athletes.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson have been inseparable and sharing their love quest on all social platforms. (Getty Images)

Other fans weren’t as kind in their responses.

“THEY BOTH FOR THE STREETS BIGFOOT BARNEY AND BOTCHED FACE PULLED BEHIND HER EARS,” one insulting fan posted. “One is sharing man and the other is rented,” another posted in the comments. “Steffon has 4 women pregnant at the same time….are you seriously this stupid,” said a third fan. “One had a baby to prove she a Hoe the other A man and can’t have kids,” a fourth fan recklessly commented

Stefon Diggs and Klay Thompson Considered Greats Of The Game Past Peak

Both athletes are still productive players in the heat of the battle for teams expected to perform.

Diggs, 32, is the No. 1 receiver on the No. 1 NFL team. Diggs is 12th in the NFL with 61 grabs for almost 700 yards for the New England Patriots (10-2). Thompson, 35, is a four-time NBA champion who is now a sharp-shooting role player for the rebuilding Dallas Mavericks. His game has been off this season, averaging just 10.9 points per game while connecting on just 36.8 percent of his field goals and 34.6 percent of his three-pointers. The Dallas Mavericks have been hurt by injuries and lack of chemistry, stumbling to a 6-15 record this season.

However, in a recent 23-point explosion against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thompson set a record for the “most games in NBA history with 20+ points & two or fewer free throws attempted,” according to Real Sports via X.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Have Inspired Women To Give Love Another Chance

Despite the backlash, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are winning in the eyes of millions across the globe. At the end of the day, no matter how successful or how much money she makes, a girl from the hood’s final dream is to find that gentle, successful prince charming that she can show off to the world and truly be complete as a woman.

The timing seems to have been perfect for both couples, and nothing is guaranteed, but murky details and past history aside, something seems to be working and both women are openly celebrating their relationships and living without any regrets.