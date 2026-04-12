‘The Newest Kendall Jenner Curse Victim Just Dropped’: Bears QB Caleb Williams Seen Sharing Table With Kardashian Sisters At Coachella

Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams is making the round this offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick who also won the 2022 Heisman Trophy last winner is enjoying his time away from the gridiron.

The former USC Trojans and Oklahoma Sooners signal caller has been seen at Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks games as well as other events. His latest is Coachella, where he was seen sharing a table with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters Kendall and Kylie. The clip went viral and although there wasn’t any interaction between him and the sisters, folks couldn’t help but talk about it.

Caleb Williams in Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s VIP section at Coachella🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IDN5ppBRFD — SleeperBears (@SleeperBears) April 11, 2026

Fans Run With The Image

The video brought out the masses as they chimed in all over social media with their varying opinions.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams was spotted in the VIP section at Coachella with Kylie and Kendall Jenner,” a fan said.

Another fan couldn’t himself as he made light of the Kardashians and all the men they’ve dated:

“Babe wake up, the newest Kendall Jenner curse victim just dropped.”

Another user took a shot at Williams’ draft mate and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, the star signal caller for the Washington Commanders.

“Jayden Daniels was probably invited first but told Kylie and Kendall that his mom would need to tag along for safety.”

“The curse has just begun,” another fan mentioned.

“Bears lost a QB to the Kardashians,” a fan said.

“They both wear the same nail polish. It is the polish that binds them,” a fan replied.

Williams Tried To Patent “IceMan”

In his second NFL season William excelled, leading the Bears to a NFC North division championship and a wild card victory over the hated Green Bay Packers. Off the field Williams has been trying to patent the nickname “Iceman,” a name that’s long belonged to former NBA legend George Gervin.

The NBA Hall of Famer has criticized Williams for attempting to do so, with Williams stating the filing was meant to control merchandising, not attack the basketball legend. Williams claimed ignorance of the NBA Hall of Famer’s nickname, saying, “I didn’t know. My dad probably knows…”

Williams Was Special In Year 2

In 17 games last season Williams passed for 3,942 yards, coming just 58 yards short of becoming the first quarterback in Bears franchise history to reach the 4000-yard single-season plateau. He also had 27 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. He also demonstrated a clutch gene that earned him his “Iceman” nickname.

Williams led the Bears on five game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime.

What’s Up With CW?

Williams potential is through the roof, and having head coach/play caller Ben Johnson around the expectancy is he will continue to develop. But in order for that to happen he should probably steer clear of the Kardashians.

Bears brass can’t be happy with franchise their player being so close to the Kardashians who have dated their fair share of athletes, only to in most cases see the athlete fall off a bit.