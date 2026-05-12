‘Something Not Adding Up!’: Paul Pierce Says He Broke Up with Longtime Girlfriend After Seeing Her Without Makeup, and Fans Thinks Story Sounds Fishy

NBA legend Paul Pierce’s recent paternity revelations and the son he has now publicly accepted responsibility for with Princess Santiago hasn’t stopped the NBA Hall of Famer from giving his opinions on love, relationships and his personal journey and experiences with women on his podcast “The Truth After Dark With Paul & Azar.”

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Paul Pierce Broke Up With Longtime Girlfriend When He Saw Her Without Makeup For First Time

Pierce recently revealed that he once broke up with a longtime girlfriend , who he was planning to marry, after finding out how unattractive she was without makeup. Pierce also claims that women always wearing makeup is akin to cheating on their man.

“One morning I was like WOAHHH…. N*gga… You betrayed me. That’s like lying to someone,” the Celtics legend said.

Paul pierce says he had to break up with one of his ex girlfriends before after seeing her without makeup. He says these women look one way with it and another without it pic.twitter.com/QxV2hQ7y0c — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) May 12, 2026

“Some of these women and they put on makeup before you get up and they get back into their bed,” co-host Azar revealed.

Pierce explained the situation.

“I dated a girl like that. And we were darting for a while too. And it was just like damn. One day she woke up and I saw all the makeup off and it was my first time, and I was like ‘uuuh.’ I was like, “Damn all this time I thought you really looked like that. Cause y’all can make it blend in well. I don’t look caked up. It looks natural.” “One morning I was like WOAHHH…. N*gga… You betrayed me. That’s like lying to someone,” the Celtics legend said. “That’s like cheating if you just always wear your makeup around your dude. That’s like cheating on him if he never saw you without your makeup. SO dude who saw her on the wedding day without the makeup. That’s like cheating. Cause I don’t know who you are now. How you sneak around like this and I don’t know.” Fans Bombard Paul Pierce With Advice & Insults After His Revelation

Paul Pierce says women who wear makeup all the time and try to keep their man from seeing their natural face are cheaters. The Celtics legend says he broke up with a longtime girlfriend when he finally saw her without makeup on. Fans are calling bs on it. (Getty Images/IG)

His theories always get the comment section jumping, and this topic was no different. This one, however, most found rather implausible.

“That is taking too much. Makeup is presentation, not deception and betrayal is a wild word for waking up next to someone without a filter,” said one fan.

Social media users were totally confused as to how he could be so intimately involved with a woman over an extended period that he considered marriage, yet never saw her without makeup on.

“How does this make sense…so you never seen her without makeup as a longtime girlfriend. Something not adding up !” another fan commented on X.

“Mf just be on camera all f*cking day man, this sh*ts getting r*tarded. Girl he was gonna marry but never saw her without makeup? Niggas don’t even care about being believable anymore lmao.” “So you didn’t love her, you liked how she looked & that’s not a reason to marry somebody & we wonder why divorce is so high!,” one netizen lamented. “If you are disgusted by a woman without makeup you shouldn’t marry her. Good advice for guys to get a look without makeup early on in the relationship,” another replier sarcastically said.

No matter what’s going on in Pierce’s life, he carries on like it’s business as usual. And while he offers anecdotes that sound unbelievable and a look into the journey of an NBA legend as pertains to women and relationships, he also advises that his lifestyle ain’t for everybody.