‘Just Got To Roll With The Punches’: Playboy Stefon Diggs Won’t Address Foul Accusations With Playoffs Looming. Patriots Fans Say ‘He’s Innocent’

New England Patriots Star wideout Stefon Diggs is continuing to prepare for the team’s season finale against the Miami Dolphins. While Diggs’ focus is helping his team reach 14 wins and possibly home field advantage (with a win and Broncos loss), the former Maryland Terrapins standout is dealing with a ton of things off the field.

Not only is he embattled in a paternity case with ex Aileen Lopera, Diggs also faces felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges from an alleged incident with his private chef on Dec. 2, 2025. Diggs has been quiet since the charges and allegations were levied against him, but that changed on Saturday as the media got him to speak a bit, but he didn’t give them much.

#Patriots WR Stefon Diggs addressed the media for the first time since his legal charges and apologized for not being available Wednesday:



"It's definitely an open case so I can't even say anything about it."

–@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/FhaLgEILvG — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) January 2, 2026

Stefon Diggs Asked About Alleged Strangulation Of Hair Dresser

Speaking with the media following Friday’s practice, Diggs told reporters that because it’s an “open case” he was informed by his lawyers not to speak on it. Diggs instead turned the focus of the interview to football.

“It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about.”

He also called it a “very emotional time” and he was also “taken back by some things that’s been going on.”

Diggs says as far as it pertains to football, he’s “excited and locked in.”

The talented, mercurial star finished his media session with this:

“Being a football team is hard. You band together and lean on your brothers, you lean on your people you spend the most time with. For me, I’ve been dealing with s— my whole life. Nothing new to me,” he said. “I just got to roll with the punches, try to stay as positive as I can. It’s definitely something you always have to adjust to, but I’m good for whatever.”

Diggs Has Been A Welcomed Addition To Patriots: Fans Stand With Stefon

Despite his off the field drama with multiple paternity suits and his high-profile relationship with “Up” and “Be Careful” songstress and femcee Cardi B, who he also has a newborn child with, Diggs has been great for the Patriots on the field.

“we stand with stefon,” said one supportive fan. “He’s innocent,” insisted another fan on X. “He’s as innocent as it gets,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans weren’t as quick to dismiss the claims of Chef Mila Adams or male influencer Chris Blake Griffith.

“Narcissist feigns humility and accountability for cameras. Seen this so many times over the years with Diggs. Sorry Pats fans are getting it now too,” said a fan. Another who says he knew Diggs would be a problem eventually added, “That’s the Diggs pats fans didn’t think would be an issue. Told ya.”

For a young team trying to figure out how to win, Diggs help solidify a once underwhelming wide receiver room that’s blossomed with him in the fold. He’s provided elite playmaking, veteran presence and contributions (82 receptions for 970 yards, which are tops on the team in both categories), and also has four touchdowns (third on the team).

Diggs Future With Team Is Pending Investigation

The Patriots have chosen to stand by Diggs as he navigates through some serious legal trouble that could hinder his impact and long-term future with the team.

As of now the Patriots and Diggs are just hoping for a deep playoff run with him still in tow.