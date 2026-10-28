‘Rozier Was a Millionaire Dating Hoodrats?’: Terry Rozier’s Ex Amai Porter Claims Former NBA Player Lied About How Many Kids He Had To Trap Her

Boston-based influencer and Terry Rozier’s former partner, Amai Porter, shared details about their relationship and her pregnancy on the “Surviving Self Destruction Podcast.”

Porter alleged that Rozier was not truthful with her about aspects of his personal life. She said he initially told her he had only three children. However, while walking through his home, Porter noticed framed photos of additional children on the wall. After she counted six or more children pictured, she said Rozier admitted he had more children than he had initially disclosed.

Boston-based influencer and Terry Rozier’s former partner, Amai Porter, shared details about their relationship and her pregnancy on the “Surviving Self Destruction Podcast.” Porter revealed that she became pregnant after the third time she and Rozier met up, claiming he lied about the number of kids he had and assured her that she did not need emergency contraception. (Photos: Getty/Screenshot SSDS)

Rozier’s Growing Number of Children Didn’t Stop Him From Impregnating Porter

During the interview, Porter revealed that she became pregnant after the third time she and Rozier met up, claiming he assured her that she did not need emergency contraception.

Porter alleged that after she became pregnant, Rozier denied paternity and called her a “scammer.” She said the experience prompted her to speak publicly about their two-year situationship.

“I run into basketball players and stuff and I feel like, ‘Yeah, like, some of them they do be a crash out a little bit, but I feel like he’s very much a ballplayer. … But ballplayers usually try to act like they are classy, Goody Two-shoes, they have an image to up keep. One thing about Rozier that I did F with was that he was a real ass N–. A real hood N–,” Porter said.

“I low-key did not want to stop messing with him. I’m not going to say I was in love, but I had mad love for him. You feel me. He had to be in love too. There’s no way on this planet Earth. … He got me pregnant, but I didn’t keep the baby though. Our third link I got knocked up by him,” she detailed.

”When I first met him, I messed with him because we got in deep conversation. Maybe I was a dumb b–ch, but first time I linked him he told me he had three kids,” Porter continued.

She says once she visited Rozier’s house, his lies began to unravel. She was walking around and counted six kids on the wall. After asking him whose kids these were, because he initially told her he only had three, Porter says she knew Rozier liked to tell tall tales.

“I’m like how many kids you got, because you told me you only had three kids,” Porter recalls. According to her, he eventually admitted he had 10 kids.

“Then he said he had eight. Then he said he had six,” she said.

“At the Ritz he had a game, one of the last games he played in Boston,” Porter continues. She says they linked up for the third time and had unprotected sex.

“I don’t take birth control because it really F– up my body and it sent me into the mental hospital one time, so that’s why I stopped taking it,” she explained.

Porter say she trusted Rozier.

“You a $200M N–, I hoped people could change. Maybe he cleaned up his sh-t a little.” Porter says she thought after having sex with Rozier and him telling her that a Plan B wasn’t necessary for her to take she let him know she wasn’t having kids until she got married.

Fans Chime In

Fans got a kick out of Porter’s story with many accusing her of being a low IQ individual. Other called her a straight up street-level opportunist, but Rozier wasn’t free from the clapback’s either.

“I lost brain cells listening to this,” a fan joked.

“The first 20 seconds did it for me,” another fan said.

“This generation glorifying ho*s doesn’t even make sense,” a fan commented.

“I’m sorry but Terry stupid just for talking to this chick,” another fan claimed.

“Rozier was a millionaire dating hoodrats? No wonder he’s doomed,” another fan mentioned.

“She dumb blinded by the money,” a fan quipped.

“She a goofy and it’s pissing me off,” another fan spewed.

Broader Context Regarding Rozier

The revelations about Porter’s relationship with Rozier have drawn additional online attention amid the former NBA guard’s ongoing legal troubles. Rozier was arrested in October 2025 as part of a federal investigation into alleged sports betting schemes, and he was later waived by the Miami Heat. Rozier faces federal charges, including sports bribery, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. According to federal prosecutors, the case is part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of confidential NBA information to place bets.

Prosecutors allege that while playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier told a co-defendant he planned to leave a March 23, 2023, game against the New Orleans Pelicans early because of a purported injury. Bettors allegedly used that information to place more than $258,000 in wagers on the “under” for his statistical performance. Rozier left the game after about nine minutes of play. Prosecutors further allege that the information was sold to bettors for an initially agreed-upon $100,000, later reduced to about $70,000 after some wagers failed to pay off.

According to prosecutors, betting proceeds were later taken to Rozier’s home, where he and an alleged co-conspirator counted the cash. Rozier has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A federal trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, 2027, in Brooklyn, New York, where Rozier and his co-defendants will face charges related to the alleged sports betting scheme.