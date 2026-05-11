‘Retire Let’s Give The People What They Want’: Jaylen Brown Checks Stephen A. Smith For Suggesting He Wants A Trade After Former Finals MVP Celebrates First-Round KO

In the first round of the NBA Playoff, the Boston Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead for the first time in franchise history. As a result the Celtics were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers, who on Sunday were blown out and swept in four quick games by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the aftermath of the Celtics epic collapse, star wing Jaylen Brown made the comment that the 2025-26 NBA season was his favorite year. That comment quickly drew the ire of ESPNs Stephen A. Smith who questioned Brown’s timing and believes the former NBA Finals MVP should’ve kept those comments to himself.

"He needs to be quiet … unless you're trying to get traded." @stephenasmith reacts to Jaylen Brown doubling down on his previous comments 😳 pic.twitter.com/3xV00b7tXo — First Take (@FirstTake) May 7, 2026

Smith Calls Out Brown

During Thursday’s episode of “First Take,” Smith called out the five-time NBA All-Star.

“You got knocked out in the first round,” Smith said. “The Boston Celtics are one of the top two most storied franchises, if not the most storied franchise in the history of basketball, lost a 3-1 lead for the first time in its postseason history.” “Twenty-four hours after losing a 3-1 lead and [he] says this was his favorite year,” Smith continued. “[They lost] three games at home. Three games at home.”

Smith even brought up Brown’s relationship with teammate Jayson Tatum, saying this:

“So in other words, Jayson Tatum showed up on ‘First Take’ before he showed up on your damn show,” Smith said. “How? How?”

And mentioned him being traded.

“The first order of business is that he needs to be quiet and… go on vacation unless you’re trying to get traded,” Smith said.

Jaylen Brown tells Stephen A. Smith to retire after warning Celtics star to be 'quiet' https://t.co/2pnMLpVlK7 pic.twitter.com/RJ77ULrFyN — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

Brown’s Response Goes Viral

It didn’t take long for Brown to clap back, and when he did he didn’t miss:

“I’ll ‘be quiet’ / stop streaming if you ‘be quiet’ and retire let’s give the people what they want,” Brown wrote on X.

Smith Piles It On

Not done Smith added to his previous comments.

“Bro, I got love for you so I’m not going to even go there,” Smith wrote on X. “Folks are looking out for you and you don’t even realize it. Here you are making this kind of noise and it hasn’t even been a week since you lost a 3-1 lead. You’re HOME.” “A champion and a Finals MVP saying his favorite season is the season he’s home in the FIRST ROUND. This is not about ME. It’s about YOU….and what YOU SAID. Enjoy your offseason.”

While Smith’s basketball analysis is very true, he can’t tell Brown if this season was his favorite or not. Maybe it was because Brown was the unquestioned man with the aforementioned Tatum out most of the season as he recovered from a torn Achilles.

But, to Smith’s point, the Celtics had never blown a 3-1 series lead in the history of their legendary franchise. And to also do it in a year where they they were picked to take a step back minus Tatum they still got the second seed. It was indeed a collapse of epic proportions, and Smith isn’t buying that could’ve been Brown’s favorite year when two seasons ago when they won the NBA championship and he was named Finals MVP.

Smith is no stranger to having beefs with NBA stars, and Brown is seemingly up next. He joins the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who’ve feuded with Smith for years now.