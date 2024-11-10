“There Isn’t a Shred of Truth To This BS”: Stephen A. Smith Wants To Be ESPN’s First $100M Man, But Denies He Considers $85M Host Pat McAfee “Enemy Of African-Americans”

Stephen A. Smith held his perch as the No. 1 talking head on ESPN for a long time. When former NFL player Pat McAfee came on the scene with his T-shirts and flip flops, profanity and exclusive interviews serving a large right-wing following, his popularity grew quickly and offered another voice as shocking and proud and magnetic as Smith’s, just in a different way.

Naturally, a story about tension between these two guys wouldn’t be beyond the realm of possibility. That game is very competitive, and Stephen A. sings his own praises often, letting it be known that he is the cash cow of the operation.

SAS Reportedly Turned Down $90M Offer From ESPN In June: Wants To Be First $100M Man

However, McAfee signed a five-year, $85 million contract with ESPN, currently the highest salary of anyone at the company. With Smith’s deal expiring next June, the “First Take” ringleader is reportedly looking to top McAfee’s salary and be the network’s only $100 million-dollar on-air talent.

ESPN reportedly offered Smith a five-year, $90M contract extension back in June, which he kicked to the curb. So, there could be some tension behind the scenes, and it’s not a stretch to believe that the employees who are Team SAS probably aren’t fond of employees associated with Team McAfee.

Reports Say Stephen A. Smith Considers Pat McAfee Enemy Of African-Americans at ESPN

According to a recent report by Athlon Sports (which can be read here) published on Friday night, former ESPN employee Dan Dakich once stated in an interview that there was erupting tension between Smith and McAfee. He also played the race card, revealing that McAfee was viewed as “the enemy” at ESPN by Smith and other African-American employees.

“McAfee’s the enemy at ESPN,” Dakich said. “Not among (chairman Jimmy) Pitaro and (ESPN president of Content) Burke Magnus and the rest of the suits, no, no, no. He is the enemy of the ESPNers that are African American that are siding with Stephen A. Smith. True story.”

“I’ve been told that by him, Dakich continued. “He knows that. We all know that. … He’s told me he is the enemy of most of the talent. He’s making more money. He’s more popular. He’s looser. Of course he’s the enemy.”

Stephen A. Smith Says He Has No Ill Will Towards Pat McAfee

Smith, who has never expressed any dissent toward McAfee, immediately set the record straight on X.

Smith shot a hole in Dakich’s sensational claims, stating that he and McAfee are on the same team, and he always roots for his teammates.

“Peeps, normally I wouldn’t waste my time,” Smith tweeted. “But this is a flat out lie — and some straight BullS#%! There isn’t a shred of truth to this B.S. I root FOR my teammates, not against them. And I damn sure have NEVER encouraged my colleagues to do otherwise.” “The more @PatMcAfeeShow succeeds, the better it is for the rest of us. How many times do I have to say this. It was true with @PTI. It was true with @FirstTake…..before I arrived. And it’s true now. There are enough legit true things to attack, so why lie? Again, straight B.S. Have a nice weekend everyone!”

Smith has spoken, but nobody is really listening. He plays both sides better than anyone. He’s in tight negotiations and probably feels entitled to that top money spot being that he has been at ESPN since 2005 and helped take the company to another level and a new audience and McAfee has only been around since 2019 — and gets to come on after “First Take” gets the crowd warm.

Smith and McAree Feud Reportedly Nothing New: SAS Doesn’t Like Making Less Than McAfee

Plus it was reported some time ago that Smith and McAfee aren’t the best of buddies. John Ourand reported back in June that Smith turned down a $90 million contract offer from ESPN because he wanted “McAfee bucks.”

Smith doesn’t negotiate from a position of weakness, and he’s willing to lose partners and friendships if it means his value will be demeaned. Max Kellerman and Skip Bayless both discovered that the hard way.

Let’s see how this heavyweight in-house battle shakes out.