Stephen A. Smith Wants President Trump and JD Vance On “First Take” To ‘Try and Defend’ Ridiculous Jackie Robinson DEI Scrub

The U.S. The Department of Defense removed a webpage about the military career of Black baseball legend Jackie Robinson in early 2025. Then, amidst a furious hailstorm of backlash, says it was an error and that occurred while the government was in the process of solving the world’s ills by removing DEI related information. The U.S. The Department of Defense restored the page about Robinson on March 19, 2025.

Stephen A. Smith challenges President Trump and VP JD Vance to come on 'First Take' and explain Jackie Robinson DEI scrub.

Stephen A. Smith Invites President Donald Trump On “First Take”

The “error” was corrected but not before plenty of people lashed out at the Trump administration. Stephen A. Smith moved to the front of the line presenting a direct challenge to the Trump administrators to explain exactly how and why they attempted to remove information on one of the most influential and lauded American heroes in history.

Laughable at best, but tragic when it comes to our country, which was built on the backs, achievements, bravery, intelligence and struggles of high character Black men and women such as Jackie Robinson.

“President Trump, I’m happy to sit down with you and have that conversation sir I’d love for you to try and defend it…VP Vance you too…Stephen A. Smith is calling you out on national television. I’d love for you to sit down with the cameras rolling and try to defend this. It’s ridiculous.”

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Department Of Defense Removing Page About Jackie Robinson’s Army Career

With April 15th being 78 years since Robinson stepped on the field with the Brooklyn Dodgers and changed the country forever, the sports world was shocked by the news and reacted.

It's bigger than Jackie Robinson but it's still very important what's being done to target non-white &/or non-male folks. https://t.co/0Z5hc80i8k — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 19, 2025

There was also a statement from David Robinson, son of Jackie and Rachel Robinson and a Jackie Robinson Foundation board member:

“We were surprised to learn that a page on the Department of Defense’s website featuring Jackie Robinson among sports heroes who served in the military was taken down,” said David Robinson, a board member of the Jackie Robinson Foundation. “We take great pride in Jackie Robinson’s service to our country as a soldier and a sports hero, an icon whose courage, talent, strength of character and dedication contributed greatly to leveling the playing field not only in professional sports but throughout society.”

“He worked tirelessly on behalf of equal opportunities, in education, business, civic engagement, and within the justice system. A recipient of both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal, he of course is an American hero.”

In an effort to remove diversity, equity and inclusion content, The Pentagon claims Jackie Robinson’s Army service was suddenly scrubbed from a Department of Defense’s website. 😳 We can never erase the contributions of Jackie Roosevelt Robinson. pic.twitter.com/ps72EQWUMz — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) March 19, 2025

Pages dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen, the Enola Gay aircraft, the Navajo Code Talkers, prominent female fighter pilots and the Marines at the Battle of Iwo Jima were also removed.

“Everyone at the Defense Department loves Jackie Robinson, as well as the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee airmen, the Marines at Iwo Jima and so many others – we salute them for their strong and in many cases heroic service to our country, full stop,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot told HuffPost.

“We do not view or highlight them through the prism of immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, or sex,” he added. “We do so only by recognizing their patriotism and dedication to the warfighting mission like [every] other American who has worn the uniform.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell sent a memo last month requiring the removal of “all DoD news and feature articles, photos, and videos that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)” by March 5.

On March 18 ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan made an X post claiming that the U.S. Department of Defense removed a page about the U.S. Army career of baseball legend Jackie Robinson from its website.

This used to be the URL for a story on the @DeptofDefense website about Jackie Robinson's time in the Army. The story has been removed. The ghouls who did this should be ashamed. Jackie Robinson was the embodiment of an American hero. Fix this now. https://t.co/rEpZFUbJ8h — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2025

Trump has yet to address this situation with the eagerness that he addresses much less important matters. Stephen A Smith is showing that he’s leaving no stone unturned and going for the biggest targets in any game he’s playing. There has been a Presidential run in 2028, so Smith’s desire to invite Trump on First Take for a debate is well-timed and according to his master plan.