‘Pivot From Woke Inclusivity To A MAGA Echo Chamber’: Pat McAfee Is The ‘Authentic’ New Face Of ESPN As Executives Want To Move Beyond Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Embrace Debate’

Stephen A. Smith’s fallout with the National Association of Black Journalists comes at a time when he’s fighting for his position as the top man at ESPN. With his largest and most supportive fan base seemingly turning against him, ESPN executives have seized the moment to announce a hard shift in philosophy and anoint Pat McAfee as the future face of the station.

Here is how Pat McAfee officially surpassed Stephen A Smith as the 'Face of ESPN' and why the sports fan won, forcing ESPN to un-woke and pivot back to sports.



Column:https://t.co/fM1741eXSM — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 19, 2026

Pat McAfee’s Rise Continues As Stephen A. Smith Hits Rough Patch With NABJ, His Debate Style

ESPN recently completed a mass firing, eliminating some major names with big-time salaries from its roster. The company is already locked into $100M with Smith and is set to unload the Brinks truck on McAfee, who’s in discussions to renew his current deal for around $60 million per year, according to OutKick.

Both men are valued and represent a split in culture and ideology that has all ESPN fan bases covered. But those lines have become unclear to many Stephen A. Smith fans, and his argumentative approach seems to be wearing thin, as the network has been harshly criticized across the board for straying too far from authentic sports coverage.

For much of the past decade, Stephen A. Smith has held the crown as the “face of ESPN.” But Smith’s stature as top dog inside ESPN has reportedly changed.

He is no longer part of the network’s NBA Finals coverage. “First Take’s” ratings have slumped. One could say there’s no bigger proof of Smith’s waning influence inside the company than his inability to retain his preferred co-stars. Across four straight offseasons, he has battled to keep at least one of his brothers in the media. Michael Irvin, Shannon Sharpe and Ryan Clark were all let go despite Smith going to bat for them in some way.

Smith’s money has always come from creating conflict and debate, in the studio and on social media. The confrontation with LeBron James was the apex of Smith’s crossover from respected sports talk host to celebrity. As Michael Wilbon said, Smith became the story.

RELATED: ‘We Don’t Like Each Other. The World Needs To Know That’: Stephen A. Smith Remains a Proud LeBron James Adversary, and He Hopes the King ‘Is Watching’

Fans React To Reports Of Pat McAfee Being Official New Face Of ESPN

A recent article on Fox News’ OutKick paints this entire scenario as the station moving away from what some call the “woke” audience, who often bring discussions surrounding social and racial injustice and politics into sports. The recent Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese battles and Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen debates that tend to have divisive undertones are the type of narratives that the station reportedly wants to move away from.

Fans aren’t so sure it will be any better. The idea that ESPN is going to “pivot back to sports,” as some are suggesting, is comical.

“ESPN hasn’t pivot back to sports wtf you’re watching?” one fan said. “Once Conservatives started stealing “woke” from Black people & making it a negative, I started dismissing anyone who would use it this way, since it shows they’re an easily-programmed buffoon. Thanks for more proof for my opinion,” one skeptical observer commented.

Some fans suggested that ESPN is trading one “sin” for another.

“Putting Pat McAfee everyone is not ‘pivoting to sports.’ It’s just the other end of the spectrum of inane stupidity,” one X user commented. “Pivot from woke inclusivity to amplifying white far right ideologies, a maga echo chamber,” another agreed. “No, the sports fan didn’t win. Both of these clowns are total idiots, as are their respective fan bases. ESPN is going all in on the “E” instead of the “S,” another netizen harshly claims.

ESPN Suits Say Move Beyond “Embrace Debate”

On Wednesday, the network announced that McAfee will join its “Monday Night Football” pregame show this season and host his daily program live from the site of the matchup. The move also positions McAfee to serve as a main analyst on ESPN’s pregame and halftime coverage of the network’s first Super Bowl broadcast in February.

McAfee will continue his role on “College GameDay.” In doing so, he will become the first ESPN personality to work both “GameDay” and “Monday Night Countdown,” the network’s two most important live shoulder programs.

Pat McAfee is being positioned as the new “face of ESPN” as the company moves away from debate shows and returns to authentic sports coverage. He’s also reportedly closing in on a deal that will make Stephen A. Smith’s $100M bag look small. (Image Credit: Pat McAfee Show Screenshot)

It was McAfee, not Smith, whom ESPN tapped to host a live alternative broadcast from Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in June. That was very telling as Smith is the “basketball expert” and built his career on his work in the NBA. It implied that McAfee embodies ESPN’s newfound direction, and Smith is becoming old news.

During a company town hall earlier this month, ESPN executive vice president Mike Foss instructed the company’s talent to move beyond “embrace debate” and instead “embrace authenticity.”

Wow. that sounds like a direct shot at everything Stephen A. Smith is about. If anything, McAfee is seen as authentic. Somewhat obnoxious even, but in a way that certain white men are allowed to be. He certainly attacks players less than Smith and leans into the fandom and tribalism of sports a bit more. He wears tank tops and flip flops. Smith wears $5000 suits and Italian shoes.

Smith Does Politics, McAfee Does Music: Neither Has To Do With Sports

One fan called McAfee out on his latest career move that doesn’t involve sport.

“Pivot back to sports is an odd thing to say days after he released a musical album.”

McAfee released his debut full-length country-rock album, “The Diary of a Polarizing Figure,” on Aug. 14, 2026. So he isn’t just a sports guy. Or an ex-NFL kicker. He also has musical aspirations that he will promote via his status as the new age ESPN “return to sports” banner waver. The 14-track project features songs that McAfee says he spent 20 years writing in his phone’s notes app to document his life and refute public narratives. He collaborated on the independent release with country artist Ernest and music executive Seth England.

Must Stephen A. Smith Be Demonized For Pat McAfee To Rise?

Somebody has to take the fall. ESPN’s reputation has taken a hit over the years despite Smith’s success and the ratings of the show, which were consistently high regardless of who held the seats across from him.

Whatever financial rewards Smith received for thriving and keeping millions of fans locked in daily on ESPN, he is also being blamed for damaging the network’s reputation. This has reportedly led to a loss of audience and lessened broad appeal. Smith’s current situation, where he’s fighting attacks against his reputation on all fronts, hasn’t helped raise his value.

ESPN executives Mike Foss and Burke Magnus have established a vision for what comes next. According to reports the new regime wants “less virtue signaling, racial fixation and compulsory culture warring.”

Sounds like Black man down to me. But this time nobody will be rioting in the streets for Smith when his day is done on ESPN. And don’t be so foolish as to think he doesn’t have his next moves well planned out, despite this latest unexpected hiccup coinciding with McAfee’s rise to the top of the ESPN food chain.