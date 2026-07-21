‘Race-Baiting Loser That Should Be Sticking To Sports’: Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Were Fired By ESPN, and The Anti-Woke Rejoiced

The ESPN and NFL merger has created an anticipation of massive job cuts across ESPN. ESPN and NFL merger. The merger involves ESPN acquiring NFL Network and other media assets in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

Cam Newton was a popular personality, often sitting in with Stephen A. Smith on “First Take.” His topics on his 4th and 1 podcast often huge controversial hits on social media. It seemed his brand was booming until his termination from ESPN on Tuesday morning.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: ESPN is firing Cam Newton continuing its layoffs, per @burackbobby_



An absolute shocker. pic.twitter.com/HepAfe3H2r — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2026

“They probably trying to get back to being a normal sports channel instead of some race rage baiting reality show,” one fan said as he celebrated Cam’s firing.

“Another blowhard race baiter with no brains,” one user commented.

Cam Newton Fired and Ryan Clark Fired From ESPN Mid-Show

Cam Newton and NFL analyst Bart Scott, a seven-year veteran, were two of the men of color fired by ESPN. The first and most controversial shoe to drop was former Pittsburgh Steeler, longtime NFL commentator and sports talking head Ryan Clark who had been with the station for a decade. Clark was fired mid-show, at the conclusion of a segment.

Clark’s reason for being fired, however, is causing some controversy as reports have surfaced, and reported by The Athletic, that Ryan Clark’s firing from ESPN was influenced by his perceived poor verbal conduct, particularly toward colleague Peter Schrager.

On “Get Up” last September, after Schrager defended Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s season-opening performance in a loss, Clark said, “That’s the non-player in you.”

An offended Schrager asked Clark not to belittle him on air. Later that day, Clark apologized on X, writing: “Today, I had an interaction with my colleague (Schrager) both on and off the air that I regret.”

apparently this factored into the Ryan Clark firing



Clark: "That’s the non-player in you"



Schrager: "Don’t belittle me like that, I can come & say as 3 ex-players are saying one thing & give an alternative perspective”



Clark: “What I need for you to do is not get mad & let me… https://t.co/P4vxNbf0lA pic.twitter.com/NDJib96324 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 21, 2026

It was one of several apologies he would make after comments toward other analysts and podcasters during his tenure.

Anti-Woke Sports Fans Celebrate Ryan Clark’s ESPN Firing

When news dropped of Clark’s firing, fan reaction was split along racial and political lines. Fans considering themselves right-wing and conservative were beyond happy that Clark was leaving the network, with many blaming his honesty on race issues and other touchy subjects a forced agenda to sow division over the sports airwaves.

“This guy was a race-baiting piece of sh*t. And I’m a Steeler fan. Good riddance to one of the biggest douches out there,” one fan said.

“Gotta fire a few more before I turn on ESPN for anything outside the game,” said another fan.

“Unfortunately he’ll land somewhere that he can continue to spew his clueless, out of touch, divisive, racist rhetoric. ESPN has not been relevant in decades. Is this a step towards relevance If so, this is a drop in the bucket.

“He has nothing to say that doesn’t involve a political or racist slant. Completely unlistenable,” one netizen quipped, joining in the right-wing rejoicing of Clark’s demise at the worldwide leader.

“He’s a woke, race-baiting loser that should be sticking to sports,” said another fan on Threads.

Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now.



My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 21, 2026

Did ESPN Handle Firing Honorably?

Others felt that the support for Clark’s firing goes beyond his ability to communicate with his peers.

“Everyone wants to trash Ryan Clark and that’s their prerogative. It’s disappointing because he’s an Emmy winner and was one of the few who didn’t apologize for being himself. You want a whitewashed media presence. I guess you’ll get it,” one user commented in defense of Clark.

There was also pushback against the way ESPN executives handled the firing.

“In other words the brother was smarter than them and they cried,” one user commented.

Clay Travis Celebrates Ryan Clark’s Firing

And the way Outkick founder Clay Travis celebrated Clark’s firing while rallying very personal negative comments and opinions surrounding the termination sparked its own backlash.

ESPN is firing Ryan Clark per @burackbobby_ & @RealDanZak @outkick. Smart move. It’s a new era @espn. They are taking out the woke trash. https://t.co/9WQoS79R0P — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2026

SiriusXM NBA reporter David Shepard, who also contributes to ESPN, was very critical of how certain people celebrated Clark’s firing, and he called out Travis in particular.

“Ryan Clark DESERVED BETTER! I find it dangerous & harmful that one individual in sports media people @ClayTravis CELEBRATES when others lose their jobs. Is that REALLY what you want to stand for? Kicking somebody when they are already down because your opinions and viewpoints drastically differ? I truly believe it’s purely for clicks & engagement, but the behavior is deplorable,” Shepard captioned a video of his entire take on the matter.

Ryan Clark DESERVED BETTER! I find it dangerous & harmful that one individual in sports media people @ClayTravis CELEBRATES when others lose their jobs.



Is that REALLY what you want to stand for? Kicking someody when they are already down because your opinions and viewpoints… pic.twitter.com/iLB0dZyUL5 — David Shepard (@SheponAir) July 21, 2026

Clark’s firing isn’t the last to come, but the details surrounding his termination, how it was executed and how he was treated despite winning awards that their NFL team had never won, will continue to leave a bad taste in the mouths of his fans. While those who blame him for making their sports talk unenjoyable will rejoice until he surfaces on another prominent station.