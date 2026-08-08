‘The Best Player On The Indiana Fever is Kelsey Mitchell’: Stephen A. Smith Finally Flat Out Said What WNBA Fans Were Thinking 

On Thursday’s episode of “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith went against the grain and broke the internet with a statement that you rarely hear any analysts flat-out say, (because executives want the Caitlin Clark narrative pushed) but true fans of the game already acknowledge.

Stephen A. Smith Says time To Acknowledge Kelsey Mitchell Is Better Player Than Caitlin Clark

A video was posted on X with the caption:

“Stephen A. Smith has just gone on NATIONAL TV, and said what

@espn has NEVER allowed ANY employee to say on the air regarding Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. The lies are OVER! The secret is OUT!”

“I’m a fan of Caitlin Clark,” Smith said. “But the best player on the Indiana Fever is Kelsey Mitchell. It’s time we acknowledge that publicly. That’s not disrespecting Caitlin Clark, she can play. The point is it’s Kelsey Mitchell that’s averaging 24 points a game.” “It’s Kelsey Mitchell that’s averaging three less turnovers per game than CC. It’s Kelsey Mitchell that’s shooting 44 percent from three-point range compared to Caitlin Clark’s 34 percent. She’s more efficient from the field and three-point range. She protects the ball better,” his buildup continued. “What is it that she doesn’t do?” Smith asked. “This is the person,” he answered. “Caitlin Clark is the box office attraction, but Kelsey Mitchell is the best player for the Indiana Fever,” Smith said. “And that’s the person that has proven that the ball should be in her hands when it really, really counts because she’s made better decisions. Kelsey Mitchell is the star of the Indiana Fever from a purely basketball perspective.”

Kelsey Mitchell Humbly Takes Backseat To Caitlin Clark

As Kelsey Mitchell continues to rack up huge numbers and prove to be as dynamic and offensively-dominant player as her backcourt mate, Clark, the eight-year veteran All-Star remains quiet, humble and team-oriented, never saying anything to cause controversy or rock the boat.

From all accounts, she’s very supportive of Clark and tolerates the inevitable disrespect for her impact and skills that comes with playing alongside “The Narrative.”

Despite all of the Clark hype, Mitchell is second in the entire W in scoring at 24.1 points per game, and has hit more than her share of fourth quarter shots to help the Indiana Fever put themselves in championship contention mode.

Team USA, Player of The Week Snub

Mitchell’s name came up again when Clark turned the ball over in overtime against A’ja Wilson in a Wednesday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, which led to a game-winning three-pointer by Chelsea Gray. There were fans who felt that she should have had the ball in her hands during that possession, not Clark, who was being defended by a four-time MVP.

It’s no stretch to say she is often overlooked and undervalued. Proof of that came in August 2026, when Clark won WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week over Mitchell, despite Mitchell scoring more total points (91 to Clark’s 77) and averaging roughly 30 points a clip. Clark won the award due to her elite all-around numbers, leading the league with 9.0 assists per game alongside 25.7 points and 5.0 rebounds

RELATED: ‘The W Definitely Runs Scared Of That Fan Base’: Fans Are Wondering How Caitlin Clark Was Named WNBA Player of the Week Over Teammate Kelsey Mitchell

Then, Mitchell was left off the final 2026 roster for FIBA World Cup Women’s Basketball competition. Fans weren’t too happy with that.

Sue Bird, Team USA’s managing director, told USA Today what it was like relaying the news to the players who didn’t make the cut.

“Just kind of understanding what that moment is like, trying to treat it with the respect it deserves,” Bird said. “Share the news. Be honest. Say it. Be upfront. And so that’s what I tried to do. And every player was incredibly respectful, incredibly professional. I can’t say enough about them.”

Indiana Fever Have Had More Success With Mitchell Leading Offense

Clark has captivated the WNBA world, but the reality of winning a WNBA championship is that it takes several incredible players to accomplish the feat. Last season, Mitchell took a sixth-seeded Fever to the 2025 WNBA Semifinals. While injured Clark and Sophie Cunningham waved towels and taunted referees. That’s just facts.

While Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were sidelined due to injuries, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell averaged 22.3 points per game and shot 43 % from three to lead the underdog Fever to the WNBA Seminfinals, where they lost in five games to the Las Vegas Aces. (Getty Images)

That success was damning to Clark from a hoops standpoint, but her popularity never wanes. Indiana fans worship Clark and lightly praise Mitchell for actually carrying the team. Statistically, Clark may be the better playmaker, as she’s second to Alyssa Thomas in assists at 8.0 per game. But it’s hard to say that Clark is the better player than Kelsey Mitchell. And that should be a great problem for Stephanie White to have.