‘The W Definitely Runs Scared Of That Fan Base’: Fans Are Wondering How Caitlin Clark Was Named WNBA Player of the Week Over Teammate Kelsey Mitchell 

For the second time this season the WNBA gave Indiana Fever Star Kelsey Mitchell’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award to Caitlin Clark.



All the former Ohio State Buckeyes legend did was go out and average an astounding 30.3 points in the same three games while shooting 52 percent from three and only averaging 1.7 turnovers per game.

Clark on the other hand was good, but not better than Mitchell who also went for 37 points (including 23 in the first half) in a tough (108-100) road loss to the team with the best record in WNBA (Minnesota Lynx) on Sunday. Clark did average 27 points and nine assists per game in the Fever’s three games last week, but she also continued the trend of big scoring nights versus the league’s bottom feeders, while Mitchell has been flambéing everybody.

Running the East 🌟



Another dominant week for Caitlin Clark as she earns Week 10 honors!



STATS: 25.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 9.0 APG #WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/h3csnbE9QK — WNBA (@WNBA) August 4, 2026

Mitchell Continues To Be Overlooked

Despite being the Fever’s most consistent and most reliable player, Mitchell is often overlooked and overshadowed by the aforementioned Clark and even teammate Aliyah Boston, who both were No. 1 overall picks in two of the past four WNBA drafts.

The win gave Clark her sixth career Player of the Week award and third this season alone, and two of the three times she’s won, Mitchell was arguably more deserving. For her efforts Clark’s win gave the Fever a clean sweep of tthe award for the entire month of July.

Fans Have Their Opinions On Who Should’ve Won

In the aftermath of Clark’s win, fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

“The W definitely runs scared of that fanbase,” a fan said.

“Do you not understand the importance of running an offense an ball distribution? Averaging 25 points while setting up all your teammates for wide open shots is outright insanity. Basketball is more than just scoring. Kelsey Mitchell is a BUCKET, but she’s a one-trick player,” a fan asked.

“When she learns how to assist, rebound to gain an all-around game play. She hogs the ball too much and doesn’t really have a basketball IQ,” another fan said.

“Kelsey Mitchell has to leave Indiana! Should’ve left this year!” someone else replied.

“This is such garbage. We see through your bullsh-t. @WNBA @ESPN @Nike,” another Mitchell supporter quipped.

“Mitchell does not get awards for being a selfish player and points only, and CC deserves the awards…deal with it,” a critic mentioned.

“She wasn’t the best choice for POW. Just that simple. CC clears,” another Clark fan insisted.

Clark Applauded Mitchell’s Efforts Following Sunday’s Loss

Despite everyone attempting to stir dissension between the two, Clark and Mitchell have a solid relationship. Following Mitchell’s 37-point outburst in the Twin Cities, Clark had nothing but high praise for her backcourt mate.

“Over 20-plus? It’s like 30-plus. It’s really fun and, obviously, it makes my life easy. So, I just try to give her the rock,” Clark said.

“It feels like every time she shoots it, it goes in. And just the pace that she plays with, she always puts the defense under stress. Like, it’s really fun to witness up close. She’s a hooper and she carries herself in the most professional manner. So, it’s really fun for me to see and get to be her teammate,” she extolled.

“She always has her foot on the gas. So, expect 40 soon, too.”